World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Arias Ranea
  6. 2018
  7. La Cuesta House / Arias Ranea

La Cuesta House / Arias Ranea

  • 06:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Cuesta House / Arias Ranea
Save this picture!
La Cuesta House / Arias Ranea, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 23

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with two small children came to our office proposing this beautiful challenge to design their home on a plot with a slope of 38% and in which they wanted to achieve flat expansions and to be able to arrive with the vehicle to the access level of the house.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Views
Views
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The idea focused on building a long retaining wall that allows us to level one sector of the site and where two rectangular blocks overlap each other. This situation allowed us to generate transitional spaces and exterior expansions. A small and lonely hackberry tree on the front of the plot dictated the definite location of the house and was the organizer of the final composition.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The first rectangularly shaped block is placed perpendicular to the front, crossing the retaining wall sideways. In this block, the social areas are located. Towards the front, there is only a minimal opening on a white background, while both of the sides become translucent, interacting with the exterior. The main exterior expansion is for several purposes, acting as a playground, parking lot, a meeting place and finally as the main entrance for the family. From this extension beautiful views towards the Sierras Chicas open up. The second rectangular block houses the private areas.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

During the first stage two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a toilet and a bathroom were built. A second stage completes the program with a third suite bedroom, a laundry room and a study/guest room. Momentarily a suspended roof acts in place of the future suite generating the transitional space with the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arias Ranea
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "La Cuesta House / Arias Ranea" [Casa la cuesta / Arias Ranea] 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917158/la-cuesta-house-arias-ranea/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream