Ateliers of Pascale Marthine Tayou / BC architects

  • 02:00 - 19 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Ateliers of Pascale Marthine Tayou / BC architects
Ateliers of Pascale Marthine Tayou / BC architects, © Thomas Noceto
© Thomas Noceto

Text description provided by the architects. The artist Pascale Marthine Tayou wishes to convert a group of interconnected warehouses into a place for work, creativity and hospitality.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
The warehouses are renovated minimally by means of a new floor and a new waterproofing layer on the roof, and the stripping of all interior walls, laying bare the steel structures of different times. The warehouses open up to become one continuous open plan to host exposition and work area's.

In the warehouses, an insulated long prism is designed, which structures the open plan into a public and private zone. The prism accommodates small workplaces, an office space, a reception, a small studio, and facilities. Its structure is two long rows of 'pallet racks', serving as storage space on the outside and serving as kitchen, bed, workbench, cupboard, sofa on the inside.

The insulation is hempcrete material, a mixture of limes and hemp, which serves as a finishing. The combination of bio-based material with a pragmatic and repetitive design approach results in a highly functional but textured infrastructure for the artist Pascale Marthine Tayou.

Cross Section
Cross Section
The prism was made mostly within an 'Urban Construction Camp' of 5 weeks, hosted by BC architects & studies, in which several volunteers worked, ate, slept and attended lectures on site.

Cite: "Ateliers of Pascale Marthine Tayou / BC architects" 19 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917153/ateliers-of-pascale-marthine-tayou-bc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

Go to my stream