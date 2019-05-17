Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

+ 20

Development and Interior Design Renata Machado e Andre Magalhães Arquitetura

Construction GWA Construções e Empreendimentos

Management/Coordination GWA Construções e Empreendimentos

Team of Architects Gustavo Penna, Laura Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Alice Leite Flores, André Magalhães, Catarina Hermanny, Eduardo Magalhães, Fernanda Tolentino, Gabriel de Souza, Henrique neves, Ivan Rimsa, Júlia Salgado, Letícia Carneiro, Naiara Costa, Oded Stahl, Patrícia Gonçalves, Raquel de Resende

Trainees Gabriel Moura, Raquel Moura, Joseph Datchoua, Luiza Boechat

Management and Planning Rísia Botrel, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araújo

Marketing Diana Penna

Structural Design Pilar Projetos e Consultoria Ltda

Air Conditioning/Air Conditioning Project Grupo Orlando

Foundation Project Pilar Projetos e Consultoria Ltda

Lighting Project Iluminar

Electrical Installations Project Leonardo Teles Projetos de Engenharia

Hydraulic Facilities Design Leonardo Teles Projetos de Engenharia

Interior Design Renata Machado e Andre Magalhães Arquitetura

Acoustic Project/Consulting GWA Construções e Empreendimentos

Land Area 1.000m²

Start Date of the Work Janeiro 2013

Text description provided by the architects. The rectangle 1,000m² site demanded a solution in an elongated form, uniting the front and the back with green-tinged spaces. With a view to the mountainous landscape of Minas Gerais, the tectonic characteristics of this residence give it its unique value. Leading to the front door and beyond is a sculptural concrete wall.

This boundary, separating moments and functions, is a huge, tall, continuous partition that has many levels and surprises and longitudinally crosses the whole volume. Its infiltration to the folded roof resolves in a gap, washing the wall with sunlight. The second floor, following these dynamics, reminding us of the roof arrangements of the old houses of Minas Gerais.

The entire second level is suspended from the roof structure, releasing the first floor from obstacles. Due to the flexibility of the project, the internal organization can ever be changed. It is a happy house, filled with green and light. There is a sense of cohesion; everything in the house, people and activities, coexist and interact. The ambiance, in its whole and in its parts, reminds us that the spirit needs more room than the body.