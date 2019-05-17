Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Category
-
Area736.22 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
Development and Interior DesignRenata Machado e Andre Magalhães Arquitetura
-
ConstructionGWA Construções e Empreendimentos
-
Management/CoordinationGWA Construções e Empreendimentos
-
Team of ArchitectsGustavo Penna, Laura Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Alice Leite Flores, André Magalhães, Catarina Hermanny, Eduardo Magalhães, Fernanda Tolentino, Gabriel de Souza, Henrique neves, Ivan Rimsa, Júlia Salgado, Letícia Carneiro, Naiara Costa, Oded Stahl, Patrícia Gonçalves, Raquel de Resende
-
TraineesGabriel Moura, Raquel Moura, Joseph Datchoua, Luiza Boechat
-
Management and PlanningRísia Botrel, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araújo
-
MarketingDiana Penna
-
Structural DesignPilar Projetos e Consultoria Ltda
-
Air Conditioning/Air Conditioning Project
-
Foundation ProjectPilar Projetos e Consultoria Ltda
-
Lighting Project
-
Electrical Installations ProjectLeonardo Teles Projetos de Engenharia
-
Hydraulic Facilities DesignLeonardo Teles Projetos de Engenharia
-
Interior Design
-
Acoustic Project/Consulting
-
Land Area1.000m²
-
Start Date of the WorkJaneiro 2013
Text description provided by the architects. The rectangle 1,000m² site demanded a solution in an elongated form, uniting the front and the back with green-tinged spaces. With a view to the mountainous landscape of Minas Gerais, the tectonic characteristics of this residence give it its unique value. Leading to the front door and beyond is a sculptural concrete wall.
This boundary, separating moments and functions, is a huge, tall, continuous partition that has many levels and surprises and longitudinally crosses the whole volume. Its infiltration to the folded roof resolves in a gap, washing the wall with sunlight. The second floor, following these dynamics, reminding us of the roof arrangements of the old houses of Minas Gerais.
The entire second level is suspended from the roof structure, releasing the first floor from obstacles. Due to the flexibility of the project, the internal organization can ever be changed. It is a happy house, filled with green and light. There is a sense of cohesion; everything in the house, people and activities, coexist and interact. The ambiance, in its whole and in its parts, reminds us that the spirit needs more room than the body.