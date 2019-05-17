World
  Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • 14:00 - 17 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Development and Interior Design

    Renata Machado e Andre Magalhães Arquitetura

  • Construction

    GWA Construções e Empreendimentos

  • Management/Coordination

    GWA Construções e Empreendimentos

  • Team of Architects

    Gustavo Penna, Laura Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Alice Leite Flores, André Magalhães, Catarina Hermanny, Eduardo Magalhães, Fernanda Tolentino, Gabriel de Souza, Henrique neves, Ivan Rimsa, Júlia Salgado, Letícia Carneiro, Naiara Costa, Oded Stahl, Patrícia Gonçalves, Raquel de Resende

  • Trainees

    Gabriel Moura, Raquel Moura, Joseph Datchoua, Luiza Boechat

  • Management and Planning

    Rísia Botrel, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araújo

  • Marketing

    Diana Penna

  • Structural Design

    Pilar Projetos e Consultoria Ltda

  • Air Conditioning/Air Conditioning Project

    Grupo Orlando

  • Foundation Project

    Pilar Projetos e Consultoria Ltda

  • Lighting Project

    Iluminar

  • Electrical Installations Project

    Leonardo Teles Projetos de Engenharia

  • Hydraulic Facilities Design

    Leonardo Teles Projetos de Engenharia

  • Interior Design

    Renata Machado e Andre Magalhães Arquitetura

  • Acoustic Project/Consulting

    GWA Construções e Empreendimentos

  • Land Area

    1.000m²

  • Start Date of the Work

    Janeiro 2013
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The rectangle 1,000m² site demanded a solution in an elongated form, uniting the front and the back with green-tinged spaces. With a view to the mountainous landscape of Minas Gerais, the tectonic characteristics of this residence give it its unique value. Leading to the front door and beyond is a sculptural concrete wall.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
A Section
A Section
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

This boundary, separating moments and functions, is a huge, tall, continuous partition that has many levels and surprises and longitudinally crosses the whole volume. Its infiltration to the folded roof resolves in a gap, washing the wall with sunlight. The second floor, following these dynamics, reminding us of the roof arrangements of the old houses of Minas Gerais.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The entire second level is suspended from the roof structure, releasing the first floor from obstacles. Due to the flexibility of the project, the internal organization can ever be changed. It is a happy house, filled with green and light. There is a sense of cohesion; everything in the house, people and activities, coexist and interact. The ambiance, in its whole and in its parts, reminds us that the spirit needs more room than the body.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Braga House / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Casa Braga / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 17 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917140/braga-house-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

