World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Designs Vernacular Norwegian Mountain Village

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Designs Vernacular Norwegian Mountain Village

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Designs Vernacular Norwegian Mountain Village
Save this picture!
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Designs Vernacular Norwegian Mountain Village, © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has unveiled details of their housing scheme in Hafjelltoppen, Norway. Designed to accommodate about 1000 people, Mosetertoppen is rooted in both tradition and innovation, with inspiration drawn from the cultural landscape and building art, and a rethinking in relation to sustainable architecture, and how to build in the Norwegian mountain landscape in the future.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

The project will emerge as an exciting year-round destination where large building structures break down into smaller village scales with intimate rooms inside and out to give a sense of connection with nature.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

A mix of housing and commercial, the 50,000-square-meter village scheme is defined by a classic Scandinavian minimalist tone, with clean crisp lines and rhythmic roof profiles along the staggered elevations. Private outside gardens are cut from the roofline to create a hierarchy of outdoor landscaping, while extensive glazing frames views of the dramatic hills from the interior.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Those who visit the Moseter project will enjoy a rich place, culture and architecture experience. The project must maintain a very high architectural quality and at the same time be pragmatically organized and economically feasible. The experience of the meeting between the place's distinctive character, future focus on building in the mountain landscape will be clarified through well-functioning and site-adapted buildings.
-Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

News via: Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Designs Vernacular Norwegian Mountain Village" 15 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917129/reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter-designs-vernacular-norwegian-mountain-village/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream