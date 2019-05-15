Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Designs Vernacular Norwegian Mountain Village

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has unveiled details of their housing scheme in Hafjelltoppen, Norway. Designed to accommodate about 1000 people, Mosetertoppen is rooted in both tradition and innovation, with inspiration drawn from the cultural landscape and building art, and a rethinking in relation to sustainable architecture, and how to build in the Norwegian mountain landscape in the future.

The project will emerge as an exciting year-round destination where large building structures break down into smaller village scales with intimate rooms inside and out to give a sense of connection with nature.

A mix of housing and commercial, the 50,000-square-meter village scheme is defined by a classic Scandinavian minimalist tone, with clean crisp lines and rhythmic roof profiles along the staggered elevations. Private outside gardens are cut from the roofline to create a hierarchy of outdoor landscaping, while extensive glazing frames views of the dramatic hills from the interior.

Those who visit the Moseter project will enjoy a rich place, culture and architecture experience. The project must maintain a very high architectural quality and at the same time be pragmatically organized and economically feasible. The experience of the meeting between the place's distinctive character, future focus on building in the mountain landscape will be clarified through well-functioning and site-adapted buildings.

-Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

News via: Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter