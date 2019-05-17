La Maison des Landes / Maud Caubet Architects

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. A carte blanche project given to the agency by an art collector, La Maison des Landes is perched in a pine forest, 500 meters away from the beach. It blends elegantly into its environment. Deeply dark wood lends a chameleon charm to the house. Built on stilts, the house is truly immersed in nature. Its ‘H’ shape showcases a beautiful brut staircase with sea on the horizon and which extends into a panoramic terrace

Adjacent to the Landes forest, the plot located in Les Pélindres II in Lit-et-Mixe and has a surface area of 1 510 sq. m with about 30 sq. m street frontage. The construction of the house in R + 1 is done naturally with respect to regulatory withdrawals.

The architectural intention is to offer a real immersion in nature. The living room upstairs is included with the other services (garage, guest room) in the right aisle of the house. The plot is left as much as possible in its natural state: drops are respected as much as vegetation.

Immerged in its environment, La Maison des Landes addresses perfectly our objective to foster porosity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Outside we have the nature, the landscape with the Landes pine trees, the sand and the sea only 500 meters away. Inside, architecture is supposed to create enclosed plots, hermetic, closed spaces. By bringing landscapes back into buildings through the choice of materials and the use of vegetated roofs, they will become landscape themselves.