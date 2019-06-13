World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
  6. 2016
  7. Transformation of Common Courtyard / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Transformation of Common Courtyard / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

  • 10:00 - 13 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Transformation of Common Courtyard / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

© Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander + 21

  • Client

    Ejerforeningen Nørrehus

  • Contractor

    Sven Bech A/S and Kjell Pedersen A/S

  • Engineer

    Okholm ApS
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. The project for Ejerforeningen Nørrehus transformed the residents' common courtyard from being a purely utilitarian space to being oriented towards leisure and community. The first stage dealt with all the surfaces, new planting and playground. The Second phase dealt with a new house for the common facilities including, room for prams, the house keeper, and waste and recycling.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The transformation is financed by the surplus on the housing association’s maintenance budget and has only been feasible by keeping the previously paved areas. Therefore, the original contours of the courtyard still stand, but with a new outline, which gives an interesting tension between new and old, straight lines and curved.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The polluted urban ground, which is expensive to dispose of, has been used to create the hilly landscape covered with new topsoil, and traversed by two diagonal paths in oversized standard concrete slabs connecting the courtyards different functions.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

An existing glass covered steel structure is enclosed by a new wooden structure turned inside out, exposing the structural members, to make the pavilion reminiscent of a garden pavilion rather than a garbage shed. The rhythmic structure coheres the building yet breaks it down into smaller segments, not to appear too big. The workshop roof opens towards the sky through a standard circular skylight, exposing a beam for suspending machines for reparation. Alterations to the structure add variation to the volume.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

A recess creates a cover in front of the room for prams. Insulated parts are covered in external boards, with an espalier repeating the rhythm of the diagonal braces. The side facing the courtyard is clad in mirrors with espaliers, expanding the experience of the green landscape.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Denmark
Cite: "Transformation of Common Courtyard / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter" 13 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917106/transformation-of-common-courtyard-johansen-skovsted-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream