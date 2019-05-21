World
  Stack House / Lane Williams Architects

Stack House / Lane Williams Architects

  17:00 - 21 May, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Stack House / Lane Williams Architects
© Will Austin
© Will Austin

© Will Austin

© Will Austin
© Will Austin

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steeply sloping site in a dense urban neighborhood, Stack House was conceived as a series of offset, cantilevering volumes, with each level distinguished by contrasting materials. 

© Will Austin
© Will Austin

The concrete and stucco base contains a garage and accessory dwelling unit. The main floor has the guest entry, main living/dining/kitchen, den, and powder room, and is clad with cedar siding. 

© Will Austin
© Will Austin
Plan
Plan
© Will Austin
© Will Austin

The master suite and two additional bedrooms and shared bath, plus laundry room, occupy the third level, which is clad with fiber-cement siding panels. A roof deck is accessible via an exterior steel stair, sharing space with photovoltaic solar panels.  Exterior decks are accessible from three sides of the main level. 

© Will Austin
© Will Austin
Section
Section
© Will Austin
© Will Austin

Internally, a central spine of board-formed concrete rises three levels, adjacent to a steel plate stair with glue-laminated fir treads.  Interior finishes and details are sleek and made from durable materials.

© Will Austin
© Will Austin

Lane Williams Architects
