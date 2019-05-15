World
  Mola Structural Kit 3 Launches on Kickstarter

Mola Structural Kit 3 Launches on Kickstarter

Mola Structural Kit 3 Launches on Kickstarter
Mola Structural Kit 3. Image Courtesy of Mola Model
Mola Structural Kit 3. Image Courtesy of Mola Model

Following the popularity of their first two structural modeling kits, today Mola Model launches their Kickstarter campaign for Mola Structural Kit 3. Mola3 introduces cable structures to the system of hands-on structural learning, integrating seamlessly with the previous two kits. Because the Mola kits are designed as a single modular system, the new kit can be combined with the previous two, all connected via magnets, to model iconic structures like the Sydney Harbor Bridge or London’s Stansted Airport with the help of the bilingual instruction booklet.

Mola1 was the most successful crowdfunding campaign in Brazil at the time of its release and then Mola2 broke that very record when it debuted. Over 8,000 of these previous kits have been sold in more than 70 countries. Mola3 includes 237 new pieces to expand the possibilities of the previous two releases, all entirely compatible with each other. The new cable elements, connections, and bar stiffeners allow for exploration of systems like suspension bridges, cable-net systems, and tensegrity structures.

Cable structures with Mola3. Image Courtesy of Mola Model
Cable structures with Mola3. Image Courtesy of Mola Model

Mola models give users a chance to gain a practical, experiential understanding of abstract structural concepts. By experimenting with the different pieces, modelers can see firsthand the simulation of scientifically accurate structural properties. Brazilian architect Márcio Sequeira de Oliveira created Mola as a more tangible approach to learning about different types of structures and it has since been adopted as part of the curriculum in high schools and universities alike. The kit, however, is easy and intuitive enough for recreational use as well; it’s a more playful way for anyone to learn more about the buildings and structures that surround our daily lives.

Gravity form-finding with cables. Image Courtesy of Mola Model
Gravity form-finding with cables. Image Courtesy of Mola Model

You can view the Kickstarter campaign here.

