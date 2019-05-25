ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'
Anyone who enjoys architecture and Netflix has certainly already watched 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes,' in which architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin travel the world visiting homes that stand out in some way. Many times, when watching the show, architects may question and wish to carefully examine the drawings of each project, which is why we have gathered a selection of houses that appear in the show. Learn even more about the conception of each home, providing a panorama that helps understand a bit more about how residential architecture can be perceived in different places around the world.
