  ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'

ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'

ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'
ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'

Anyone who enjoys architecture and Netflix has certainly already watched 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes,' in which architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin travel the world visiting homes that stand out in some way. Many times, when watching the show, architects may question and wish to carefully examine the drawings of each project, which is why we have gathered a selection of houses that appear in the show. Learn even more about the conception of each home, providing a panorama that helps understand a bit more about how residential architecture can be perceived in different places around the world.

Portugal

House in Gateira / Camarim Arquitectos

© Nelson Garrido
Floor plan - House in Gateira / Camarim Arquitectos
Floor plan - House in Gateira / Camarim Arquitectos

Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Floor plan - Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Floor plan - Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
Detail - Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo, Arquitectura e Design
Detail - Gerês House / Carvalho Araújo, Arquitectura e Design

Switzerland

House in Les Jeurs / Lacroix Chessex Architectes

© Joël Tettamanti
Section - House in Les Jeurs / Lacroix Chessex Architectes
Section - House in Les Jeurs / Lacroix Chessex Architectes

House in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

© Hannes Henz
Facade - House in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects
Facade - House in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

Flexhouse / Evolution Design

© Peter Wuermli
Section - Flexhouse / Evolution Design
Section - Flexhouse / Evolution Design

Japan

House in Itsuura / Life Style Koubou

Courtesy of Life Style Koubou
Section - House in Itsuura / Life Style Koubou
Section - House in Itsuura / Life Style Koubou

JIKKA / Issei Suma

© Takumi Ota
Sections - JIKKA / Issei Suma
Sections - JIKKA / Issei Suma

Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc
Section - Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Section - Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Glass House for Diver / Naf Architect & Design

© Noriyuki Yano
Site plan and Floor plan - Glass House for Diver / Naf Architect & Design
Site plan and Floor plan - Glass House for Diver / Naf Architect & Design

United States

Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture

Courtesy of Brillhart Architecture
Section - Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture
Section - Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture

Spain

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Floor plan - Rural House / RCR Arquitectes
Floor plan - Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

Hemeroscopium House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Courtesy of ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Facade - Hemeroscopium House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Facade - Hemeroscopium House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

A House for Three Sisters / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura

© David Frutos
Floor plan - A House for Three Sisters / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura
Floor plan - A House for Three Sisters / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura

India

The House Cast in Liquid Stone / SPASM Design Architects

© Sebastian Zachariah
Floor plan - The House Cast in Liquid Stone / SPASM Design Architects
Floor plan - The House Cast in Liquid Stone / SPASM Design Architects

The Riparian House / Architecture BRIO

© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
Floor plan - The Riparian House / Architecture BRIO
Floor plan - The Riparian House / Architecture BRIO

Collage House / S+PS Architects

Section - Collage House / S+PS Architects
Section - Collage House / S+PS Architects

Norway

Vega Cottage / Kolman Boye Architects

© Lindman Photography
Section - Vega Cottage / Kolman Boye Architects
Section - Vega Cottage / Kolman Boye Architects

Israel

J House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

© Amit Geron
Floor plan - J House / Pitsou Kedem Architects
Floor plan - J House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects

© Amit Geron
Floor plan - Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects
Floor plan - Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects

Barud House / Paritzki & Liani Architects

© Amit Geron
Floor plan - Barud House / Paritzki & Liani Architects
Floor plan - Barud House / Paritzki & Liani Architects
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "ArchDaily Projects Featured on 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes'" [Os projetos das "casas mais extraordinárias do mundo"] 25 May 2019. ArchDaily.

