La Vrillete / ENSA Paris-La-Villette

  • 09:00 - 1 June, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
La Vrillete / ENSA Paris-La-Villette
La Vrillete / ENSA Paris-La-Villette, © Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui

  • Profesors

    Marc Leyral & Frédéric Martinet

  • Collaborators

    GRANIER Laura - LIER Keryann - MOENNE-LOCCOZ Alix - YILMAZ Canan - PIHAN Juliette ALLEN Cosma - BAH Kadiatou -BALLESTER Julia - BARTH Vincent - BASSAGAL Karoline - BOUHADJEB Yassine - CRUELLS Renaud DAVID Flora - DERIEUX Laura - DURAND Thomas - FICHELSON Sarah - FOINELS Vincent - GARCIMARTIN RUIZ Laura - HABIB Sarah HORNOS Florencia - KADIRI Zakia - KHAUV Daniel - MARCHER Fanny - MARTINEZ Pol - MESTRE Antoine - NIU Chenxiang - PETIET Marine - PIVRY Estelle - RAFFRAY Anne Angélique -RODRIGUEZ Valeria - TEPLOVA Alexandra - TOLENTINO Marielle
© Salem Mostefaoui
Text description provided by the architects. La Vrillette is the laureate project in 2018 of a contest that take place in the ENSA Paris-La-Villette, the biggest architecture school in Paris. Organized within the course named “Tectonical Sculpture” by Marc LEYRAL and Frédéric MARTINET, the contest promotes a reflection about the use of short sized timber section elements to create full scale experimental structures.

© Salem Mostefaoui
This year, the project of Damien FREGEFOND and Clément BERTHOU has been constructed on an exceptional site, the rooftop of the City of Fashion and Design of Paris. Originally designed to be constructed inside the architecture school of Paris-La Villette, this structure had the privilege to be constructed on one of the finest places of design in Paris.

© Salem Mostefaoui
This new kind of exposure allowed student to experiment another dimension of the architectural work processes: the coordination and organisation of a construction in an exceptional site.

© Salem Mostefaoui
The project is constructed with steam bended wood. This constructive technic has required the design and the manufacture of specific tools; a steam hoven and a bending machine that allows to produce an infinity of different curves. Its architecture is inspired by structural elements of the gardens of the renaissance period, the vegetalized wood lattice. This pattern crates a generous organic volume directed towards the sky.

© Salem Mostefaoui
AN ASSOCIATION. The association «La Vrillette» has been created in order to achieve the construction of the project. Its purpose is to collect money to complete the funding of the project. its Members are the students of the ENSAPLV, the school of architecture of Paris-la-Villette.

© Salem Mostefaoui
Cite: "La Vrillete / ENSA Paris-La-Villette" 01 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916990/la-vrillete-ensa-paris-la-villette/> ISSN 0719-8884

