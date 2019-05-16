World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. United States
  5. LMN Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center / LMN Architects

Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center / LMN Architects

  • 17:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center / LMN Architects
Save this picture!
Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center / LMN Architects, © Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider + 14

  • Architects

    LMN Architects

  • Location

    200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, United States

  • Category

    Music Venue

  • Design Team

    Julie Adams, Jenn Chen, Scott Crawford, Thomas Gerard, Mette Greenshields, Cameron Irwin, Erik Perka, Mark Reddington, George Shaw

  • Area

    2500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Benjamin Benschneider

  • Acoustic/AV

    Jaffe Holden

  • Digital Acoustic Architecture

    Meyer Sound

  • Electrical Design Build

    Sequoyah Electric

  • Fire Protection

    Columbia Fire

  • General Contractor

    JTM Construction

  • Immersive Technology

    Belle & Wissell, Co.

  • Lighting Design

    Schuler Shook

  • Mechanical Design Build

    Holaday-Parks, Inc

  • Signage

    Studio Matthews

  • Structural Engineer

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. Octave 9 offers a hub for artistic and high-tech partnerships to explore new worlds of musical expression. Located in Benaroya Hall at the corner of Union Street and Second Avenue, Octave 9 provides new access to music education and experimentation in downtown Seattle.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The space expands on Seattle Symphony’s well-established educational programs, while providing a venue to host performances, group meetings and community events. Octave 9 will also serve as an experimental space for artists and composers; a space in which to explore the capabilities of the venue itself as a creative tool for expanding interdisciplinary performance possibilities.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

“Octave 9 is groundbreaking,” shared Krishna Thiagarajan, President & CEO of the Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall. “Arts are the way a society articulates itself, and through technology and creative design, Octave 9 enables us to forge a new path in the way we create and experience music.” The 2,500 square foot facility features systems to create an immersive experience so that Octave 9’s physical environment can acoustically and visually disappear—an experience that responds to programming, rather than the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

All surfaces and materials were considered for their acoustic absorptive properties to allow acoustic variability created by electronic sound systems: floors are carpeted; casework is made of micro-perforated wood; resting instruments go into built-in storage spaces; a mobile bar for social events can be rolled out or put away.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Speakers, microphones, projectors, lighting and HVAC are all integrated into a custom-designed acoustically absorptive ceiling, and 13 curving screens on circular tracks provide numerous options for interactive projections, including a nearly-360-degree immersive experience.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Composed of an array of sound absorbing cells made of a recycled felt-like material, the ceiling designed and fabricated by LMN Architects optimizes the room’s acoustic goals while also strategically integrating technical, electrical and mechanical systems—including 10 projectors, 62 full-range loudspeakers, 10 compact subwoofers and 28 microphones. The result is an intimate venue that is highly flexible, efficient and capable of morphing to the needs of the performance or activity, whether for a small school group, or an immersive, experimental artist performance. Mark Reddington,

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Design Partner, comments: “We first began working with the Seattle Symphony when we designed Benaroya Hall over twenty years ago, and we are very pleased to collaborate again and create this innovative, flexible and experimental space for artists and composers.

Save this picture!
Configurations
Configurations

The new Octave 9 expands on the Symphony’s well-established educational programs, and every architectural element has been carefully designed to be adaptable and functional. Above all we hope this new performing arts space becomes a catalyst for new forms of music, a creative tool that pushes interdisciplinary performances to new frontiers, and a participatory sound machine for the city of Seattle.”

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Using the Meyer Constellation digital acoustic system, the room can be outfitted to produce musical experiences that cross genres and disciplines. Processors recreate early reflections and reverberation, and play them through a series of loudspeakers on the ceiling, casework on the floor and portable units placed around the edges of the curved screens to imitate the acoustic performance of other settings. The system further supports “spatial sound,” which allows individual speakers to play selective sounds in distinct areas of the room, creating the impression of movement and fostering innovative exploration.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

This electronic architecture allows Octave 9 to feel acoustically as large as the Taj Mahal, or as compact as a closet, providing a flexible and functional space that can be customized to the needs of each event. Scott Crawford, Project Designer, comments: “With Octave 9, the Seattle Symphony has made a commitment to collaborating with emerging artists who are expanding the definition of musical performance while also making these new technologies accessible to the greater community.

Save this picture!
Systems
Systems

“Throughout the project, LMN leveraged parametric modeling to coordinate the variety of consultants and systems that occur within the space in order to deliver a design that goes beyond the typical high-tech blackbox studio. We are especially proud of the opportunity of designing and fabricating the acoustic ceiling system; a decision that came about to not only reduce cost, but also to expand our capabilities within the project delivery process.”

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

LMN Architects has designed a number of important projects in Seattle, including Benaroya Hall, McCaw Hall, the Washington State Convention Center Expansion, the Museum of History and Industry, and the Seattle Asian Art Museum Expansion & Renovation, and are currently designing the Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion to be located on the waterfront.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
LMN Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance Music Venue United States
Cite: "Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center / LMN Architects" 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916983/octave-9-raisbeck-music-center-lmn-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream