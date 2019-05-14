World
  Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

  03:00 - 14 May, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT, © Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

  • Architects

    Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Category

    Healthcare Center

  • Lead Architect

    Benedetta Tagliabue – EMBT

  • Stakeholders

    Fundació Kálida, Nous Cims, Fundació Privada de l’Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Maggie’s Centres

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Lluc Miralles

  • Project Director

    Joan Callís – EMBT

  • Project Coordinator

    Valentina Nicol Noris – EMBT

  • EMBT Design Team

    Enrico Narcisi, Gabriele Rotelli, Marianna Mincarelli, , Paola Amato, Helena Carì, Astrid Steegmans, Liza Zanin, Federico Volpi, Letizia Artioli, Giovanni Vergantini, Paula Gheorgue, Esther Saliente Soler, Vincenzo Cicero, Sofia Barberena, Philip Lemanski, Marco Nucifora, María Cano Gómez, Carlo Consalvo, Luis Angello Coarite Asencio, Teymour Benet, Cecilia Simonetta, Edurne Oyanguren, Yilin Mao, Marilena Petropoulou, Ludovica Rolando, Mikaela Patrick, Erez Levinberg, Pablo López Prol, Mabel Aguerre

  • Contract

    Encargo directo

  • Structure Engineer

    Bernúz Fernández Arquitectes SLP

  • Engineering Facilities

    Proisotec Enginyeria SLP

  • M&E Consultant

    PYF SL

  • Landscape Consultant

    Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

  • Main contractor

    Construcciones Pérez Villora S.A.

  • Measurements and Budget

    Borrell Jover SLP

  • Construction cost

    1.850.000,00 Euro

  • Construction/m2

    2.769,00 Euro/m2
© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

Text description provided by the architects. The Kálida Centre is a space of emotional, social and practical support for cancer patients and people around them. It is a home opened to everyone, where qualified professionals offer their help. A house to meet other people, a house where to find a quiet retreat or to have a cup of tea.

Cortesía de Fundació Kálida
Cortesía de Fundació Kálida
© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

The plot is located between the new hospital and the original Art Nouveau buildings. It is parallel to a new road defined by the special urban plan of the area and follows the orthogonal plan of the original project. 

The project includes a small 400 m2 building and a wide garden within the general green area of the building complex. The fundamental idea of the project is to plant some new coloured flowers in the garden of the original hospital, and so the centre is designed as a garden pavilion where the boundaries between interior and exterior blur and vary. The building offers privacy, light, retreat and protection around the garden.

© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

The building is organised in two floors of about 200 m2. The ground floor is situated in a lower level than the complex around. It is conceived as a sequence of flexible spaces, opened to a garden protected by walls, pergolas and vegetation that can accommodate varied activities. In the ground floor we can find the kitchen, a hall and a high ceiling dining room, a small library and a multipurpose room. 

© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

Every room is surrounded by greenery, and the situation of the patios, trees and pergolas is meant to hide the surrounding hospital facilities and to respect the privacy of the Kálida Centre users. Here in the ground floor is the main access of the building, which has direct connection to the oncology area of the nearby hospital through a paved area between them. This area also allows the access to firefighters in cases of emergency. 

© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

The rooms on the upper floor, situated at same height that the rest of the complex, lay around the double-height over the dining room. The façades facing the Art Nouveau buildings towards south are more transparent but protected by wooden blinds to ensure privacy.

Cortesía de Fundació Kálida
Cortesía de Fundació Kálida
© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

The building façade is a brick wall with glazed ceramic insertions, put together in a variable composition of colours and textures. The wall turns into a ceramic latticework to filter the Mediterranean sunlight, to focus the views of the environment, to provide air circulation and to protect the privacy of inner spaces.

© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

The whole project has been inspired by the richness of materials, textures, colours, geometries, drawings and greenery of the original Hospital complex. The architect wanted to keep the full original language of Domènech i Montaner’s architecture and so it is reflected in the new gardens, the façades and the roof design. 

© Lluc Miralles
© Lluc Miralles

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
Cite: "Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT" [Centro Kálida Sant Pau / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT] 14 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916960/kalida-sant-pau-center-miralles-tagliabue-embt/> ISSN 0719-8884

