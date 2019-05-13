World
  The "Tiny House Nation" Series is Now Available on Netflix

The "Tiny House Nation" Series is Now Available on Netflix

The "Tiny House Nation" Series is Now Available on Netflix
The "Tiny House Nation" Series is Now Available on Netflix, Batipin Flat / studioWOK. Image © Federico Villa
Batipin Flat / studioWOK. Image © Federico Villa

Netflix has published a new show on its streaming service on the subject of tiny houses. “Tiny House Nation” follows renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zack Griffin across America, as they help design and construct tiny homes in spaces under 500 square feet. The seven episodes from the 2014-2017 series feature homeowners from all walks of life, from Florida to Hawaii, seeking to join a Tiny Houses Movement that prioritizes smart living.

While designed for consumption by the general public, the episodes offer an interesting insight into the construction of timber-framed tiny homes from design conception through to delivery, incorporating clever storage solutions reminiscent of these useful examples from a recent article of ours.

The Tiny House Movement has swept across America. More than ever, people are rethinking what makes a house a home, and downsizing their space to upgrade their lives. That’s where we come in. We are seeking out families facing huge challenges, and offering them a tiny solution.
- John Weisbarth and Zack Griffin

Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime, the republishing of the show is an indication of the demand for smart, affordable houses growing across America and beyond. Throughout 2018, tiny houses were one of the most popular ideas searched for on ArchDaily, growing 75% year on year, and first on our list of trends that will impact architecture in 2019. Whether it is a movement in response to ideological or financial situations, architects have become more involved in the development of practical and innovative solutions for small spaces.

