H- Eva Cabin / A6A

+ 19

Architects A6A

Location Ustaritz, France

Category Houses

Lead Architects A6A

Design Team Roberto de Uña . Michel Hardoin . Philippe Jolivet . Antoine Ragonneau

Area 22.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Agnès Clotis

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients SAS H-eva

Engineering My Little Loft

Collaborators Nicolas Laveau , Michel Calliau

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. H-eva is a space experience, opened to the landscape and aware of our daily needs. It is a micro-architecture that combines modern comfort and traditional materials. Prefabricated, transportable and autonomous to varying degrees. It draws from nature its elements, the sun, the water and the wood of which it is entirely constituted.

H-eva's drawing is based on a balance of proportions, masses and energies. Human at the heart of his origins, immersed in his environment. The material is left raw, the contrast between light and dark, inside and outside.

H-eva is the result of research on the off-site construction, the assembly is done entirely in workshop, limiting displacements, in respectful way of the environment. The wood species are local with controlled origins. Douglas cladding boards are burned to protect them from insects and weather. This deep black is reminiscent of the huts of regional woodcutters.

H-eva goes and carries itself. Output of the workshop it is brought to destination by flatbed truck and installed thanks to a crane. It touches the earth subtly, with the minimum possible impact, leaving the land reversible to use.

Its dimensions adapt to the road jigs. Depending on the use and the field, three widths are proposed, 2.50m, 3m and 3.50m. The modules can vary in length from 8 to 9 or 12 m, for an interior surface ranging from 16 to 38 m2. The maximum height is 3.40m. Elements can connect to each other to form larger sets.

H-eva offers autonomy at different scales. To warm, to light, to bathe, those needs of every day of which one forgets the hidden complexity.

H-eva does not hinder the earth, it is delicately placed on it and does not need connections. It opens the field of possibilities, catalyses the place and the moment.