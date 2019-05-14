World
H- Eva Cabin / A6A

  • 02:00 - 14 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
H- Eva Cabin / A6A
H- Eva Cabin / A6A, © Agnès Clotis
  • Architects

    A6A

  • Location

    Ustaritz, France

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    A6A

  • Design Team

    Roberto de Uña . Michel Hardoin . Philippe Jolivet . Antoine Ragonneau

  • Area

    22.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis
Text description provided by the architects. H-eva is a space experience, opened to the landscape and aware of our daily needs. It is a micro-architecture that combines modern comfort and traditional materials. Prefabricated, transportable and autonomous to varying degrees. It draws from nature its elements, the sun, the water and the wood of which it is entirely constituted.

© Agnès Clotis
H-eva's drawing is based on a balance of proportions, masses and energies. Human at the heart of his origins, immersed in his environment. The material is left raw, the contrast between light and dark, inside and outside.

© Agnès Clotis
H-eva is the result of research on the off-site construction, the assembly is done entirely in workshop, limiting displacements, in respectful way of the environment. The wood species are local with controlled origins. Douglas cladding boards are burned to protect them from insects and weather. This deep black is reminiscent of the huts of regional woodcutters.

© Agnès Clotis
H-eva goes and carries itself. Output of the workshop it is brought to destination by flatbed truck and installed thanks to a crane. It touches the earth subtly, with the minimum possible impact, leaving the land reversible to use.

Plan
Plan

Its dimensions adapt to the road jigs. Depending on the use and the field, three widths are proposed, 2.50m, 3m and 3.50m. The modules can vary in length from 8 to 9 or 12 m, for an interior surface ranging from 16 to 38 m2. The maximum height is 3.40m. Elements can connect to each other to form larger sets.

© Agnès Clotis
H-eva offers autonomy at different scales. To warm, to light, to bathe, those needs of every day of which one forgets the hidden complexity.

© Agnès Clotis
H-eva does not hinder the earth, it is delicately placed on it and does not need connections. It opens the field of possibilities, catalyses the place and the moment.

© Agnès Clotis
Cite: "H- Eva Cabin / A6A" 14 May 2019. ArchDaily.

