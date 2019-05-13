Herzog & de Meuron Design Crisp University Hospital for Basel

Herzog & de Meuron have released images of their proposed University Hospital Basel, Perimeter B in Switzerland. The 68-meter-tall building, with a footprint of over 5000 square meters, exhibits the firm's familiar clean, crisp aesthetic while paying respect to the surrounding historic context. Designed in collaboration with Rapp Architekten, the 12-story scheme will facilitate the hospital’s outpatient and nephrology centers.

The scheme was designed with three dimensions in mind: urban planning, architecture, and hospital planning. Balancing respect for architectural history with the future developments of the university, the scheme is formed of three elements: a pedestal, cube, and pavilion.

Working in collaboration with Teamplan and Rapp, Herzog & de Meuron translated the complex brief into a composition of three structures. A horizontal, three-to-four story pedestal hosts two floating objects: a twelve-story cube and a single-story, kidney-shaped pavilion. This division of the large volume into several structures allows for the trouble-free juxtaposition of definite uses. This dissolution also permits the creation of precise atmospheres addressing both the urban environment and the hospital garden.

News via: Herzog & de Meuron

General Planning: Herzog & de Meuron, Basel, Switzerland / Rapp Architekten AG, Münchenstein, Switzerland

Landscape Design: Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten, Zürich, Switzerland

Hospital Planning: Teamplan GmbH, Tübingen, Germany

Electrical Engineering: SYTEK AG, Binningen, Switzerland

Heating and Ventilation: Planning Hochstrasser Glaus & Partner Consulting AG, Zürich, Switzerland

MEP: Schudel+Schudel Ing. SIA, Kollbrunn, Switzerland

Structural Engineering: ZPF Ingenieure AG, Basel, Switzerland

Building Automation: Hochstrasser Glaus & Partner Consulting AG, Zürich, Switzerland

Technical Coordination of Building Technology: Rapp Architekten AG, Münchenstein, Switzerland

Visualizations: Atelier Aron Lorincz, Budapest, Hungary