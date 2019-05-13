World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Herzog & de Meuron Design Crisp University Hospital for Basel

Herzog & de Meuron Design Crisp University Hospital for Basel

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Herzog & de Meuron Design Crisp University Hospital for Basel
Save this picture!
Herzog & de Meuron Design Crisp University Hospital for Basel, © Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron have released images of their proposed University Hospital Basel, Perimeter B in Switzerland. The 68-meter-tall building, with a footprint of over 5000 square meters, exhibits the firm's familiar clean, crisp aesthetic while paying respect to the surrounding historic context. Designed in collaboration with Rapp Architekten, the 12-story scheme will facilitate the hospital’s outpatient and nephrology centers.

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

The scheme was designed with three dimensions in mind: urban planning, architecture, and hospital planning. Balancing respect for architectural history with the future developments of the university, the scheme is formed of three elements: a pedestal, cube, and pavilion. 

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

Working in collaboration with Teamplan and Rapp, Herzog & de Meuron translated the complex brief into a composition of three structures. A horizontal, three-to-four story pedestal hosts two floating objects: a twelve-story cube and a single-story, kidney-shaped pavilion. This division of the large volume into several structures allows for the trouble-free juxtaposition of definite uses. This dissolution also permits the creation of precise atmospheres addressing both the urban environment and the hospital garden. 

Save this picture!
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

News via: Herzog & de Meuron

General Planning: Herzog & de Meuron, Basel, Switzerland / Rapp Architekten AG, Münchenstein, Switzerland
Landscape Design: Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten, Zürich, Switzerland
Hospital Planning: Teamplan GmbH, Tübingen, Germany
Electrical Engineering: SYTEK AG, Binningen, Switzerland
Heating and Ventilation: Planning Hochstrasser Glaus & Partner Consulting AG, Zürich, Switzerland
MEP: Schudel+Schudel Ing. SIA, Kollbrunn, Switzerland
Structural Engineering: ZPF Ingenieure AG, Basel, Switzerland
Building Automation: Hochstrasser Glaus & Partner Consulting AG, Zürich, Switzerland
Technical Coordination of Building Technology: Rapp Architekten AG, Münchenstein, Switzerland
Visualizations: Atelier Aron Lorincz, Budapest, Hungary

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Herzog & de Meuron Design Crisp University Hospital for Basel" 13 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916930/herzog-and-de-meuron-design-crisp-university-hospital-for-basel/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream