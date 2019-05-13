Twinmotion Joins Unreal Engine Suite to Help Visualization Professionals Better Communicate Their Designs

American video game and software development company Epic Games today welcomes Twinmotion as the latest offering to help visualization professionals in the architecture, construction, urban planning, and landscaping industries better communicate their designs. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Twinmotion delivers real-time, final-quality rendering through a simple and intuitive interface, with the ability to quickly produce a variety of presentation options including images, panoramas, videos, and virtual reality content.

Starting today, anyone can download Twinmotion for free at twinmotion.com. The free download period will last through November 2019. Early adopters who download Twinmotion between now and November will be able to keep using this version forever at no charge, with no royalty and no strings attached. Epic will continue to enhance Twinmotion with new capabilities to ensure architects and designers have the tools they need to succeed. Additional features and pricing will be announced at a later date.

Key features and benefits of Twinmotion include:

Photoreal quality in real-time: View and edit scenes at an unprecedented level of visual fidelity, all in real-time. With real-time radiosity and over 600 PBR materials that react to the environment, Twinmotion enables designers to achieve photorealistic visuals.

Simple and intuitive: Twinmotion’s innovative, easy-to-use interface simplifies tasks regardless of a project’s size and complexity, or users’ previous CG experience. Users may drag and drop lights and materials, or alter the season or the weather, by simply manipulating the slider tool.

One setup for all media: Using a single Twinmotion scene, users can create a variety of media exports including images, panoramas, immersive 360° videos, VR scenes, and more in mere seconds. Twinmotion also supports the most popular VR headsets.

Wide compatibility: Twinmotion is compatible with most BIM software, and provides direct one-click synchronization with ARCHICAD and Revit projects. Users can also import any assets in FBX, SKP, C4D, and OBJ formats.

Smart assets for lifelike scenes: Twinmotion’s library of over 2,500 objects includes both static assets, such as furniture and rocks, as well as dynamic assets, including animated human and animal characters, responsive plants, and ambient sounds, helping to bring designs to life and tell a story through visual design.

Geography-specific context: By setting a project’s geographic location, users can download maps and add real-world context to scenes.

“At Epic, we succeed when our customers succeed, and Twinmotion helps AEC professionals easily deliver stunningly detailed, lifelike representations of their designs,” said Marc Petit, General Manager, Unreal Engine, Epic Games. “Since launching our Unreal Studio beta in March 2018, we’ve seen particular demand in the AEC space. We’re thrilled to continue building Twinmotion to make high-end visualization even more accessible to the global architecture community.”

“Many ARCHICAD users already find great value in using ARCHICAD and Twinmotion together to quickly and effectively communicate the intent behind their designs to clients and owners. Real-time rendering indeed is the next big thing in photorealistic visualization, and GRAPHISOFT is excited to be closely working with Epic to bring the next level of immersive experiences to ARCHICAD users,” said Huw Roberts, CEO of GRAPHISOFT.

For more details, and to download Twinmotion, visit: http://www.twinmotion.com.

