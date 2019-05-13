World
  7. Sierra Fria House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 36

  • Design Team

    Pablo Pérez Palacios, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Miguel Vargas, Ignacio Rodríguez, Alejandra Pavón, José Hadad, Carla Celis, Johnathan Calderón
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sierra Fría is a house located in Lomas de Chapultepec, in Mexico City. Since most of the plots in this residential area had regular constructions on three of its four sides, the architectural concept of the project decided to explore the idea of a vacuum within an open structural grid. Where each quadrant has a different program, establishing a connection with the patio that surrounds it.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This structural grid is intersected in the center by a staircase and service centers, which creates an opening to the outside. Above this structure there is a solid block that contains the private areas of the house with restricted view openings.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Office
Alfonso de la Concha Rojas
Office

Concrete

Cite: "Sierra Fria House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas" [Casa Sierra Fría / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas] 13 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916883/sierra-fria-house-ppaa-perez-palacios-arquitectos-asociados-plus-alfonso-de-la-concha-rojas/> ISSN 0719-8884

