Sierra Fria House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Design Team Pablo Pérez Palacios, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Miguel Vargas, Ignacio Rodríguez, Alejandra Pavón, José Hadad, Carla Celis, Johnathan Calderón

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sierra Fría is a house located in Lomas de Chapultepec, in Mexico City. Since most of the plots in this residential area had regular constructions on three of its four sides, the architectural concept of the project decided to explore the idea of a vacuum within an open structural grid. Where each quadrant has a different program, establishing a connection with the patio that surrounds it.

This structural grid is intersected in the center by a staircase and service centers, which creates an opening to the outside. Above this structure there is a solid block that contains the private areas of the house with restricted view openings.