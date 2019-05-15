World
  7. Park Legend Kindergarten / CHALLENGE DESIGN

Park Legend Kindergarten / CHALLENGE DESIGN

  • 23:00 - 15 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Park Legend Kindergarten / CHALLENGE DESIGN
Park Legend Kindergarten / CHALLENGE DESIGN, © Prism Images
© Prism Images

© Jing Lu © Prism Images © Jing Lu © Prism Images + 47

  • Architects

    CHALLENGE DESIGN

  • Location

    Tianfu New Area, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

  • Category

    Kindergarten

  • Lead Architects

    Jie Lee, Fang Yan

  • Design Team

    Suya Lin, Hailian Li, Wubing Feng, Wei Lin, Xiuxian Xu

  • Area

    5600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Prism Images, Jing Lu

  • Clients

    Chengdu Nancheng Vanke Co.,Ltd

  • Interior Design

    ENJOYDESIGN

  • Construction Drawings

    ARCH-AGE DESIGN

  • Landscape Design

    WISTO LANDSCAPS

  • Landscape Construction

    HUAYUAN LANDSCAPS

  • Lighting Design

    PREAD LIGHTING

  • Facade Design

    YEHUA CONSTRUCTION
© Prism Images
© Prism Images

Before Design
Gestalt psychology states that the most mature and perfect shapes are complex yet united, exhibiting Fragmant’s principle. Kindergartens are stereotypically multi-colored, yet our designers have broken existing conventions and presented a pure, simple and interesting building in light of the theory that children’s brains simplify complex shapes automatically in their minds.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

Designing in the Light of the Landform
The project is located in Chengdu’s Tianfu New Area, which features a sound ecosystem and is close to Luxelakes Eco-City, Xinglong Lake and Tianfu Central Park.

© Jing Lu
© Jing Lu

The site is surrounded by a one hundred meter-long green belt to the north and a dramatic urban landscape. The layout of the buildings fits well with the unregular site, creating a harmonious blend of nature and modernity. While enjoying an amazing connection with nature, the children will also learn from their environment by appreciating the eco-friendly buildings.

Our designers have exercised their inventive minds to divide the indoor spaces, and they have scientifically placed several entrances to ensure that children and teachers from different rooms can enter or leave the buildings without forming jams at the exits. To secure abundant sunlight and outdoor activity space, we have placed the kindergarten in the southern community. We have also exercised our creativity by designing miniature landscapes between the buildings and the surrounding environment.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

Abstracting Natural Elements
Wright said, “Design is the abstraction of nature's elements in purely geometric terms.” This project provides the perfect example of putting geometrical elements from nature into the design of its buildings, giving children the chance to grow vigorously in a natural environment. The shape of the buildings mimics the profiles of mountains, and the high set entrance makes the whole building more prominent, making for a delightful view. Strolling leisurely within the compound, people will feel as though they are surrounded by real mountains and forests.

Moutain Shape
Moutain Shape
© Jing Lu
© Jing Lu
© Prism Images
© Prism Images

A Circular Place
We aim to create a place in which children can play with their peers, learn from their teachers and stay comfortable.

Courtesy of CHALLENGE DESIGN
Courtesy of CHALLENGE DESIGN

We have constructed elaborate and unified buildings according to the surrounding geographical features of this irregular plot. Following the layout of the plaza at the entrance and the gardens, buildings are constructed into a non-enclosed circle-like shape.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images
© Prism Images
© Prism Images

It has always been of concern to our designers to break the constraints of every enclosed partition, provide a multifunctional learning and gaming space for children’s mental and physical development, and offer an interaction area and some more public activity areas for children.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

Corridors are able to form transitions and boundaries, so a circular corridor was built to link and divide the indoor and outdoor spaces, while simultaneously satisfying children’s psychological needs, integrating public and private spaces and enabling the transition between dynamic and resting states. All of the sections are integrated into an unbroken whole, and contradictions are eased.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

Leaving Empty Space
White reflects all light, thus it magnifies contrast and helps to showcase various colors, lights and shadows. Knowing this, we have designed the buildings in white, giving prominence to the buildings and creating a piece of canvas for nature. Both the natural environment and the buildings here will enhance each other's beauty.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

The outer shapes and colors are perfectly united both vertically and horizontally, and geometrical spots on the surface are scattered like an abstract waterfall, making the whole garden look more energetic, graceful and delightful. Finally, the complex natural elements act not as barriers for our designers but have, instead, assisted with the emergence of a peaceful atmosphere while blending harmoniously with the surrounding buildings, making for a gorgeous scene.

© Jing Lu
© Jing Lu

Buildings, especially those for children, are endowed with life and beauty, and as such they enable children to feel comfortable and cheerful. This doesn’t mean, however, that kindergartens should be flamboyantly colorful, as an attractive public space formed by geometric structures can express life and beauty. Such buildings should allow their children to explore and to learn.

© Jing Lu
© Jing Lu

Project location

