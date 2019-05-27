World
Seesaw Coffee / Nota Architects

  • 19:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Seesaw Coffee / Nota Architects
Seesaw Coffee / Nota Architects, © Shan Liang
© Shan Liang

  • Interiors Designers

    Nota Architects

  • Location

    Chaoyang Joy City 9F06, 101 North Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interiors Architecture

  • Lead Architects

    Shiyun Qian

  • Project Architect

    Xiang Gao

  • Design Team

    Shiyun Qian, Xiang Gao, Yikai Wang, Hongyi Cao

  • Area

    221.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shan Liang, Shiyun Qian

  • Client

    Seesaw Coffee

  • Construction

    Chengyi Construction, Wang Liangxing team

  • Surrounding bookstore level interior design

    Coba Design Qide Song

  • Surrounding bookstore level landscape design

    CN Flower Zongyong Ling
© Shiyun Qian
Text description provided by the architects. Seesaw Coffee is located in a Bookstore on the top level of the mall Chaoyang Joycity in Beijing. Being part of the lifestyle shop it wants to be independent yet fully merged into the general space, both in terms of materiality and ambiance.

© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian
The site is surrounded by interior landscape and a glass curtain wall facing the outdoor terrace, and it's pre-defined by multiple stepped platforms accessible from one single path. In response to the context, the design features imagery of “Plank Path - Water Surface - Floating Hut - Ship Deck Garden” by making use of the existing floor height difference creating a sunken plaza.

© Shan Liang
© Shiyun Qian
Stepping down from the bookstore onto the plank path, views of the seating area is unveiled and displayed as one moves on. Passing by the coffee bar and sales display, one enters the seating area as if walking from the path into water, and then onto the sunken deck.

© Shiyun Qian
The ship deck feels like casual outdoor step seating. Blocks of wood and planters customized at high and low levels form altogether an outdoor garden, which coincides with the surrounding landscape while offering different options to take over space. Sizes and rhythms are carefully considered to encourage uses of multiple target groups and social scenarios regarding comfort and a sense of security.

© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian
The main volume invites you to look to the skyline outside, and rest save the views to the interior and in-between. Customized lamps scatter through the shop as either landscape lighting or table lamp, become beacons of the overall sequence of the space.

© Shiyun Qian
Project location

About this office
Nota Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture China
Cite: "Seesaw Coffee / Nota Architects" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916868/seesaw-coffee-nota-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Seesaw Coffee朝阳大悦城 / Nota Architects

