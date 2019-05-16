Tea-Talks House / Atelier RIGHT HUB

Save this picture! birdview. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

Architects Atelier RIGHT HUB

Location Qingyuan Mountain, Quanzhou, Fujian, China

Category Cultural Architecture

Architect in Charge Jian Gong, Meng Liu, Weifeng Wang

Design Team Pengcheng Shao, Jie Zhang, Huihong Ling, Yujie Zhang, Kailun Wu

Client Fujian Ming Shan Tea Industry Development Co., Ltd.

Area 8900.0 m2

Project Year 2019

birdview. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

Text description provided by the architects. Tea-Talks House is located between 250-300m above the sea level, south-west to the state 5A scenic resort, Qingyuan Mountain, which is renowned as "An natural oxygen bar" with its forests and fountains. This project is renovated from an old tea factory founded in 80s last century. Atelier RIGHT HUB is the contracted party to be responsible for the entire design scheme, including overall planning, architecture, exterior and interior design.

birdview. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

birdview. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

The tea fields are organically merged into the Qingyuan Mountain shape, as they were growing harmoniously together. This minimizes the influence of the tea house architecture to the natural mountain, as an outsider, instead, the waving roofs reflect to the sloping mountain pleasantly. Meanwhile, the tea rooms and guest rooms are designed with ideal space, the artificial factors are minimized while the feel of “close to nature” is fully taken into account, as if you are living in the nature. All 18 suites are designed with private passage and balcony, with windows facing the mountain valley. Room-design features ZEN style with its undecorated empty space.

view terrace of lobby. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

Zen landscape. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

Looking through the full-size glass window, the breath-taking mountain views are displayed without any conservation. It's needless to step out of the room to enjoy the wonderful mountain landscape.

dining room. Image Courtesy of Atelier RIGHT HUB, WUUUI

Concerning the outlook of the complex, the waving roofs are designed to naturally reflect to Qingyuan Mountain. In order to achieve a reasonable motion line from their private rooms to the public areas, the courtyard peristyle is designed to connect up the old and new buildings. Materials, such as white walls, grey tiles, rocks and stones, wooden panels etc., are locally produced. All elements are utilized to deliver to you a Japanese rock garden, telling the story of tea people, silently, far from the crowd. It makes you forgetting time and mile, where you come and where to go.