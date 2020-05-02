Illustrated Movie Set Plans from 'Parasites', 'Pain & Glory' and 'Jojo Rabbit'

+ 26

Floor Plan Croissant is a project directed by Boryana Ilieva founded to examine cinematographic spaces and bring the spatial language of the director to her own architectural understanding. However, later these translations took a social turn: as an architect and cinema lover, Boryana perceives a general gap between cinema and architecture, or in other words, a space that allows architects to explore beyond the screen. With this in mind, her work is based on extracting the plans from the main protagonist places in outstanding films, since she believes that a movie theater plan forms a phantom matrix around which the directors not only construct arguments, but rather they also place hidden messages.

A major change in my professional career occurred after attending a weeklong session cycle with Juhani Pallasmaa in Sofia in 2014, right after reading his masterpiece "Image Architecture" where he explores the space lived in five films by four iconic directors: Hitchcock, Tarkovsky, Antonioni, Kubrick. What most influenced and opened the doors to future film/architecture adventures was Pallasmaa's observation that in Antonioni's "The Passenger", the presence of music is replaced by the environmental presence of... architecture.

- Boryana Ilieva

The following is a compilation of the most outstanding plans of new movies, including the recently awarded four Oscars: Parasites for Bong Joon-ho.

Parasites (2019)

Bong Joon-ho

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Taika Waitit

Jojo Rabbit.

Pain & Glory (2019)

Pedro Almodóvar

Pain and Glory.

The Souvenir (2019)

Joanna Hogg con Tom Burke

The Souvenir.

Portrait of a lady on fire (2019)

Céline Sciamma

Portrait of Lady On Fire.

Roma (2018)

Alfonso Cuarón

Last tango in Paris (1972)

Bernardo Bertolucci

Eyes wide shut (1999)

Stanley Kubrick

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Luca Guadagnino

La La Land (2017)

Damien Chazelle

Cold War (2018)

Paweł Pawlikowski

The Phantom Thread (2017)

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Dreamers (2013)

Bernardo Bertolucci

Twin Peaks (1990)

David Lynch y Mark Frost

Stranger Things (2016)

Matt y Ross Duffer

Boryana Ilieva was co-founder of an architecture studio in Sofia, Bulgaria under the name of 11AM, developing small projects, mostly single-family houses and condo interiors. Today she works entirely in artistic investigations of cinematographic architecture; she has been a visiting professor in the production design class at the Sofia National Academy of Theater and Cinema and is currently working on an exhibition.