A' Design Award Announces 2019 Winners

Save this picture! Hong Kong West Kowloon Station High-Speed Rail Terminus by Andrew Bromberg - Aedas

A’ Design Award & Competition, the world’s largest and most diffuse international design awards, has announced results of their 2018–2019 design awards, 2437 winners from 106 countries in 98 different design disciplines. Entries were evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who carefully analyzed each entry.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

This year's winners add to the rich database of architectural inspiration already established by past iterations of the award that celebrate the latest trends in arts, architecture, and technology. The online gallery of winners is available here, as well as interviews with the winning designers.

There are five different levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards, which are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies, and institutions from all countries are invited annually to take part in the open call by nominating their best works, projects, and products for consideration.

The A’ Design Awards are given for Good Spatial Design (Architecture, Interior Design, Urban Design and Landscape Design), Good Industrial Design (Product Design, Appliance Design, Vehicle Design and Machinery Design), Good Communication Design (Graphics Design, Interaction Design and Marketing Design), Good Fashion Design (Garment Design, Fashion Accessory Design and Footwear Design), Good System Design (Service Design, Design Strategy, Quality & Innovation) as well as for Achievements in Arts & Literature.

Although the 2018–2019 edition is over, entry for the 2019–2020 competition is now open; interested designers, artists, architects and companies can register and submit their works here, where you can also find further information regarding the design competition such as evaluation criteria, key dates, list of jury members, entry forms and presentation guidelines. A small selection of the 2019 winners in the architecture-related categories can be seen below:

NESTT Modular House by Snorre Stinessen for B&B Italia

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! NESTT Modular House by Snorre Stinessen for B&B Italia

Cliff House Weekend Residence by Masato Sekiya

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Cliff House Weekend Residence by Masato Sekiya

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station High-Speed Rail Terminus by Andrew Bromberg - Aedas

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Hong Kong West Kowloon Station High-Speed Rail Terminus by Andrew Bromberg - Aedas

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation by Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation by Mix Architecture

Weihai Hospital Medical Building by GLA-Design

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Weihai Hospital Medical Building by GLA-Design

Yuanlu Community Center Community Center by Jie Lee- Challenge Design

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Yuanlu Community Center Community Center by Jie Lee- Challenge Design

Casa Ojala Highly Flexible House by Beatrice Bonzanigo

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Casa Ojala Highly Flexible House by Beatrice Bonzanigo

The Black House Housing by Buero Wagner

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! The Black House Housing by Buero Wagner

Navigator Sales Center Sales Center by Kris Lin

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Navigator Sales Center Sales Center by Kris Lin

Sonata Housing Complex by Arkham Projects

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Sonata Housing Complex by Arkham Projects

Villa AT House by Todd Saunders

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Villa AT House by Todd Saunders

Hillside House Single House by Hom Liou and Bruce Wang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Hillside House Single House by Hom Liou and Bruce Wang

One Year Project Villa by Kotaro Anzai

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! One Year Project Villa by Kotaro Anzai

Cohen Chapel by Joaquim Portela

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Cohen Chapel by Joaquim Portela

Cultural Space of No.16 Bangchiao Commercial by Wang Daquan - TanzoSpace Design Office

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Cultural Space of No.16 Bangchiao Commercial by Wang Daquan - TanzoSpace Design Office

Abstract House Residential Home by Ghiath Al Masri

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Abstract House Residential Home by Ghiath Al Masri

Nanxianglou Art Hotel in Shenzhen Architecture by PleasantHouse Design

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Nanxianglou Art Hotel in Shenzhen Architecture

Music House Residential House by Tonny Wirawan Suriadjaja

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Music House Residential House by Tonny Wirawan Suriadjaja

Hansha Reflection House Residential House by Studio Sklim

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Hansha Reflection House Residential House by Studio Sklim

Slabs House Residential Home by Ghiath Al Masri

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019

Save this picture! Slabs House Residential Home by Ghiath Al Masri

If you would like to enter a project, product or design for the 2018-2019 A' Design Award Competition, you may do so here.