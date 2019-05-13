A' Design Award Announces 2019 Winners

A’ Design Award & Competition, the world’s largest and most diffuse international design awards, has announced results of their 2018–2019 design awards, 2437 winners from 106 countries in 98 different design disciplines. Entries were evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who carefully analyzed each entry.
Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.
This year's winners add to the rich database of architectural inspiration already established by past iterations of the award that celebrate the latest trends in arts, architecture, and technology. The online gallery of winners is available here, as well as interviews with the winning designers.
There are five different levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards, which are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies, and institutions from all countries are invited annually to take part in the open call by nominating their best works, projects, and products for consideration.
The A’ Design Awards are given for Good Spatial Design (Architecture, Interior Design, Urban Design and Landscape Design), Good Industrial Design (Product Design, Appliance Design, Vehicle Design and Machinery Design), Good Communication Design (Graphics Design, Interaction Design and Marketing Design), Good Fashion Design (Garment Design, Fashion Accessory Design and Footwear Design), Good System Design (Service Design, Design Strategy, Quality & Innovation) as well as for Achievements in Arts & Literature.
Although the 2018–2019 edition is over, entry for the 2019–2020 competition is now open; interested designers, artists, architects and companies can register and submit their works here, where you can also find further information regarding the design competition such as evaluation criteria, key dates, list of jury members, entry forms and presentation guidelines. A small selection of the 2019 winners in the architecture-related categories can be seen below:
NESTT Modular House by Snorre Stinessen for B&B Italia
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Cliff House Weekend Residence by Masato Sekiya
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Hong Kong West Kowloon Station High-Speed Rail Terminus by Andrew Bromberg - Aedas
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation by Mix Architecture
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Weihai Hospital Medical Building by GLA-Design
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Yuanlu Community Center Community Center by Jie Lee- Challenge Design
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Casa Ojala Highly Flexible House by Beatrice Bonzanigo
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
The Black House Housing by Buero Wagner
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Navigator Sales Center Sales Center by Kris Lin
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Sonata Housing Complex by Arkham Projects
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Villa AT House by Todd Saunders
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Hillside House Single House by Hom Liou and Bruce Wang
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
One Year Project Villa by Kotaro Anzai
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Cohen Chapel by Joaquim Portela
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Cultural Space of No.16 Bangchiao Commercial by Wang Daquan - TanzoSpace Design Office
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Abstract House Residential Home by Ghiath Al Masri
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Nanxianglou Art Hotel in Shenzhen Architecture by PleasantHouse Design
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Music House Residential House by Tonny Wirawan Suriadjaja
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Hansha Reflection House Residential House by Studio Sklim
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
Slabs House Residential Home by Ghiath Al Masri
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2019
If you would like to enter a project, product or design for the 2018-2019 A' Design Award Competition, you may do so here.