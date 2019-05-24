World
GLAMY Beauty Spot / DA architecture bureau

  • 02:00 - 24 May, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
GLAMY Beauty Spot / DA architecture bureau
GLAMY Beauty Spot / DA architecture bureau, © Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

© Sergey Melnikov

  • Architects

    DA architecture bureau

  • Location

    Pereulok Grivtsova, 6В, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Julia Ivakina

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. GLAMY Beauty Spot is a best-in-class salon in a network of beauty spaces combining several different functions. The main concept of the venue is co-working for stylists of different types: hairdressers, cosmetologists, and manicure technicians. The space also provides for such functions as conducting workshops and training sessions, issuing ordered products from a branded online store and a healthy food cafe. The salon occupies the whole floor of a new building in downtown St. Petersburg.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Plan
Plan
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The bureau faced a challenge: to combine a variety of functions on the salon’s premises, dividing them into separate areas, retaining at the same time the integrity and lightness of the space. To achieve this effect, all main back and utility rooms, as well as cosmetology offices, were grouped and isolated in the right side of the room by a partition, and the center of the open space contains two standalone units with pedicure and cosmetology offices which divide the hall without fractionalizing it.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Thus, the whole room is a single space smoothly flowing from one area to another. The base of the room is simple and concise. The interior finishing preserves the existing concrete of the ceiling and columns, the floor is filled with a concrete compound with decorative brass inserts. The two central units are singled out by an accent finish, V-shaped wall metal panels, and colored glass. To separate the hairdressers’ area, glass greenhouses filled with tropical plants were conceived. An important element of the interior is mirrors located in various areas, which are wall finishes and self-contained decorative accents here and there.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Cite: "GLAMY Beauty Spot / DA architecture bureau" 24 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916811/glamy-beauty-spot-da-architecture-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

