  7. Villa Baronessa / Walter Angonese + Schiefer Tschöll Architektur

Villa Baronessa / Walter Angonese + Schiefer Tschöll Architektur

  • 01:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Villa Baronessa / Walter Angonese + Schiefer Tschöll Architektur
Villa Baronessa / Walter Angonese + Schiefer Tschöll Architektur, © Jürgen Eheim
© Jürgen Eheim
Text description provided by the architects. Add or continue? a recurring question! We have decided to continue to build at the villa which dates back to the fifties and was projected by Walter Pinzer for Baroness Weihrauch di Pauli as a southern conclusion to the formerly considerable private park of the Palais Weihrauch di Pauli, we took over the existing building and led it into the 21st century.

© Jürgen Eheim
Towards the east, an extension of the villa, taking over its forms and themes, attached to this extension a small building, which we always affectionately called “teahouse".

Level +1
Elevation South
This small pavilion-like building does not want to deny references to japanese examples and yet it tries to act with forms of our landscape and our living culture. the round balcony at the main house reinterprets the kitchen vault, a connecting patio guarantees the conceptual approach to construction continuing and not adding.

© Jürgen Eheim
The "teahouse", as an independent small building with its hipped roof, reinterprets the typical monk and nun roof in a contemporary way, but the protagonist of the whole remains the landscape, the views over the vineyards to lake kaltern, the view into the dolomites or to the mendel mountains. the already existing openings remain, the new ones thematize the landscape view. but no view is the same.

© Jürgen Eheim
Every view gets its own frame, every view should become a picture that frames the landscape for the inhabitants. Inside, typical local materials try to generate a special atmosphere, wood, terrazzo floors, plaster and a colour concept conceived by the artist manfred alois mayr are supposed to make the house vibrate in a special way.

© Jürgen Eheim
The dialogue with the building owners was characterized by the demand to build a house for themselves, which is probably why its appearance is not that of a tourist structure, but rather of a building where claudia, reinhart and florian receive guests and welcome them as "hosts".

© Jürgen Eheim
The lush garden, a place of senses and tranquility was designed by the landscape ecologist roland dellagiacoma, two swimming pools ensure an autarcic impression, for the cars there is a spacious garage and the wine cellar, typical for kaltern, as a special place, should not be missing. a stately house consisting of two wings in which the spirit of the baroness still seems to be present.”

© Jürgen Eheim
© Jürgen Eheim
Section A-A
© Jürgen Eheim
Project location

About this office
Walter Angonese
Office
Schiefer Tschöll Architektur
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Italy
Cite: "Villa Baronessa / Walter Angonese + Schiefer Tschöll Architektur" 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916809/villa-baronessa-walter-angonese-plus-schiefer-tscholl-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

