World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Russia
  5. DA architecture bureau
  6. 2017
  7. Made in China Cafe / DA architecture bureau

Made in China Cafe / DA architecture bureau

  • 02:00 - 13 May, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Made in China Cafe / DA architecture bureau
Save this picture!
Made in China Cafe / DA architecture bureau, © Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

© Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov + 18

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. Made in China is a modern Asian cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. It is located in a historical building, many elements of which are protected by the state. This is why it was strictly forbidden to modify stucco molding, railings and stairs during the work on the project.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The main technique here was emphasizing the authenticity and historical heritage of the premises, turning it into a kind of shell for the elements placed inside. High ceilings and the second tier also established some framework in respect of the freedom of planning decisions.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The bar, which is located in the center of the space and meets all the guests entering Made in China, immediately creates a comfortable atmosphere and is the compositional center of the whole space. Due to its island location, all the main seats moved from the central part to the periphery of the room, i. e., to the zones which are the most comfortable for sitting. And the center of the hall became the focal point of interest and the main visual attraction.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Stressing the fact that the cafe is Asian, we tried to avoid direct associations, but at the same time we made it the way that a visitor identifies the style with the cuisine of the place at the first sight. Therefore, almost all the details of the interior refer to some Asian motifs, from red velvet to the neon signs in the windows.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Light lamps above the bar resemble Chinese lanterns and create a visual connection between the first and second tiers. All racks and shelves are made of overlapping wooden bars resembling typical Asian architectural constructions. The concrete tiles used as the finishing material in the bar resemble fish scales.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DA architecture bureau
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Historic Preservation Russia
Cite: "Made in China Cafe / DA architecture bureau" 13 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916805/made-in-china-cafe-da-architecture-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream