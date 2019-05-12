World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Russia
  5. DA architecture bureau
  6. 2018
  7. Lodbrok Restaurant / DA architecture bureau

Lodbrok Restaurant / DA architecture bureau

  • 09:00 - 12 May, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lodbrok Restaurant / DA architecture bureau
Save this picture!
Lodbrok Restaurant / DA architecture bureau, © Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

© Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov + 18

  • Architects

    DA architecture bureau

  • Location

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg, Peterhof, Sankt Peterburgsky 60B, Russia

  • Category

    Restaurant

  • Lead Architects

    Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Julia Ivakina

  • Area

    277.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. The former factory building with open layout, five-meter ceilings, beautiful concrete beams and high windows in the centre of Peterhof inspired the customers to set up a restaurant with the elements of a pub in it.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The name for this place was chosen in honor of a legendary Viking - Lodbrok. It became a core of the whole concept of the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Scandinavia means strong wind, grey sea, strong people. The visitors get such associations owing to the interior of the restaurant. To achieve this effect, specific materials and techniques were used.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

It was decided to keep the layout open to achieve maximum natural light to fill the space. Two symmetrical bar counters executed from concrete with flintstone became a centre of the hall – these materials being a symbol of staunchness and fortitude.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The whole interior is executed in neutral subdued shades - different tones of grey with patches of warm hues.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

For example, all cabinetry - tabletops, waiters' posts, benches and bar stools - are made of bleached oak with a rough, untreated texture. Huge chandeliers decorated with sedge are reminiscent of endless expanses of the north with faded grass. The point-light drop lights and mirrors of irregular shape, the tables hanging in the air complement the interior with distinctiveness, sternness and adventurism inherent in real Vikings.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

There is not a single purchased item in Lodbrok's interior - all the elements of furnishing, lighting and décor are made to order, according to the architects' design.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The high level of implementation and the spectacular result inspired the customers to complicate the restaurant concept, adding the elements of author's cuisine in it with original presentation and non-standard names of meals.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DA architecture bureau
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Russia
Cite: "Lodbrok Restaurant / DA architecture bureau" 12 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916803/lodbrok-restaurant-da-architecture-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream