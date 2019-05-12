Lodbrok Restaurant / DA architecture bureau

+ 18

Architects DA architecture bureau

Location Russia, Saint-Petersburg, Peterhof, Sankt Peterburgsky 60B, Russia

Category Restaurant

Lead Architects Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Julia Ivakina

Area 277.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. The former factory building with open layout, five-meter ceilings, beautiful concrete beams and high windows in the centre of Peterhof inspired the customers to set up a restaurant with the elements of a pub in it.

The name for this place was chosen in honor of a legendary Viking - Lodbrok. It became a core of the whole concept of the restaurant.

Scandinavia means strong wind, grey sea, strong people. The visitors get such associations owing to the interior of the restaurant. To achieve this effect, specific materials and techniques were used.

It was decided to keep the layout open to achieve maximum natural light to fill the space. Two symmetrical bar counters executed from concrete with flintstone became a centre of the hall – these materials being a symbol of staunchness and fortitude.

The whole interior is executed in neutral subdued shades - different tones of grey with patches of warm hues.

For example, all cabinetry - tabletops, waiters' posts, benches and bar stools - are made of bleached oak with a rough, untreated texture. Huge chandeliers decorated with sedge are reminiscent of endless expanses of the north with faded grass. The point-light drop lights and mirrors of irregular shape, the tables hanging in the air complement the interior with distinctiveness, sternness and adventurism inherent in real Vikings.

There is not a single purchased item in Lodbrok's interior - all the elements of furnishing, lighting and décor are made to order, according to the architects' design.

The high level of implementation and the spectacular result inspired the customers to complicate the restaurant concept, adding the elements of author's cuisine in it with original presentation and non-standard names of meals.