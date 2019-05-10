Diller Scofidio + Renfro Unveils Design for The Tide Linear Park in London

Save this picture! The Tide Phase 1: Island 5 Sunken Garden. Image © Uniform

Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the new linear park running along the river Thames is opening its doors on Greenwich Peninsula, London, this July. In collaboration with Neiheiser Argyros, the New York-based office has created the next culture and leisure destination in the UK's capital, offering an evolving collection of free-to-view public art by emerging and world-renowned artists along a landscaped route for running, walking and meditation. The 5 kilometers-long landscape features 9 meters-high elevated walkways flowing through trees and giant sculptures.

Save this picture! View of Islands and Bridges from Ground Level. Image © Luke Hayes

“The Tide brings to London an unrivaled outdoor experience in the city,” commented Kerri Sibson, Director of Greenwich Peninsula. “This bold 3D landscape opens up the river, brings people together, gives us art to absorb, nature to enjoy and space to escape. Most importantly, it’s a place for everyone.”

Save this picture! Detail Shot of Steel Structural Supports from Ground Level . Image © Luke Hayes

Diller Scofidio + Renfro Partner-in-Charge, Benjamin Gilmartin noted, “The design of The Tide seeks to embed a new public realm into the daily rhythms of Greenwich Peninsula by layering together its currents of activity into a thickened landscape. Visitors will experience the park from varying vantage points, from street level up to nine meter high elevated paths that weave through the site to plug into the existing network of leisure, art, and social life across neighborhoods. Diverse programming along the way will act as islands that welcome the surges of commuters, visitors, cyclists and runners, while also providing intimate places of pause for contemplation, conversation, and people watching.”

Save this picture! The Tide Phase 1: Elevated Overlook. Image © Uniform

The Tide will be London’s first elevated linear park — bridges between elevated timber decked ‘stepping stones’ planted with native trees and natural vegetation provide visitors with platforms to pause, reflect and enjoy the surrounding views of the River Thames. Evolving over the years, the finished 5km route will adapt to each new Peninsula neighborhood as they are built, weaving amongst the buildings. Its distinctive black and white stripe pattern creates a bold visual experience and sense of pace, the ‘ebb and flow’ of space between the social and cultural ‘islands’ encountered along The Tide reflecting the movement of the neighboring river.