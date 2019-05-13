World
  7. Kayu Kayu Restaurant / W Office

Kayu Kayu Restaurant / W Office

  • 00:00 - 13 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Kayu Kayu Restaurant / W Office
Kayu Kayu Restaurant / W Office, © Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

  • Interior Design

    Domisilium Studio

  • Branding & Logo

    Droite Studio

  • Contractor and Structure

    Sonny Tri Sulaksono

  • Client

    PT. Benwika Adiguna
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Kayu-Kayu is a restaurant and venue space created for family gathering, corporate events and hangout place. This particular group of clients comes from various backgrounds; a wood craftsman, a furniture maker and a garment artisan. We found this to be extremely intriguing to include these clients characters into the design process from the beginning.

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

The facade is inspired by the variety of wood logs from the clients warehouse. These heavy logs are being displayed 4 meters above ground, hanging from a steel rod to give a lightness effect as customers walk underneath them as they enter the building. They also function as shading device for the west-facing facade and symbol for Kayu Kayu Restaurant.

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
Plan
Plan
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

The open floor plans are organized by a structural grid of 6 meters for efficiency with a void in the middle for vertical circulation with operable skylight above. The double spiral staircase is wrapping around a giant Alstonia tree with koi fishpond below. The first floor is mainly use for restaurant and cafe while the second floor is focusing on event space with bar and terrace overlooking the garden area. Each detail from the spiral staircase, door window frame to skylights are custom designed showing wood and steel joinery using local craftmanship and locally sourced materials.

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Project location

