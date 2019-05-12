World
  7. BUGA Wood Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

BUGA Wood Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

BUGA Wood Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart
BUGA Wood Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart, © ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE

© ICD-ITKE © Roland Halbe

  • Architects

    ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

  • Location

    Bundesgartenschau Heilbronn GmbH 2019, Theodor-Fischer-Straße 36, 74076 Heilbronn, Germany

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Project Partners

    ICD: Prof. Achim Menges, Martin Alvarez, Monika Göbel, Abel Groenewolt, Oliver David Krieg, Ondrej Kyjanek, Hans Jakob Wagner ITKE: Prof. Jan Knippers, Lotte Aldinger, Simon Bechert, Daniel Sonntag

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    ICD-ITKE, Roland Halbe, BUGA

  • State Office for Construction Technology

    Dr. Stefan Brendler und Dipl.-Ing. Willy Weidner

  • Federal Garden Show Heilbronn 2019 GmbH

    Hanspeter Faas, Oliver Toellner

  • Proof Engineer

    Prof. Dr.-Ing. Hugo Rieger

  • MPA Stuttgart

    Dr. Simon Aicher

  • Project Support

    State of Baden-Wuerttemberg, University of Stuttgart EFRE European Union
    More Specs
© ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE

Text description provided by the architects. The BUGA Wood Pavilion celebrates a new approach to digital timber construction. Its segmented wood shell is based on biological principles found in the plate skeleton of sea urchins, which have been studied by the Institute for Computational Design and Construction (ICD) and the Institute for Building Structures and Structural Design (ITKE) at the University of Stuttgart for almost a decade.

© ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE
Explosion Diagram
Explosion Diagram
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

As part of the project, a robotic manufacturing platform was developed for the automated assembly and milling of the pavilion’s 376 bespoke hollow wood segments. This fabrication process ensures that all segments fit together with sub-millimetre precision like a big, three-dimensional puzzle. The stunning wooden roof spans 30 meters over one of BUGA’s main event and concert venues, using a minimum amount of material while also generating a unique architectural space.

© ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE
Section
Section
© ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE

The pavilion builds on the biomimetic principle of using “less material” by having “more form”, both on the level of the overall shell and its individual segments. In order to minimize material consumption and weight, each wood segment is built up from two thin plates that plank a ring of edge-beams on top and bottom, forming large scale hollow wooden cases with polygonal forms.

© ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE

The bottom plate includes a large opening, which constitutes a distinctive architectural feature and provides access to the hidden connections during assembly.  The lightweight building elements are connected by finger joints, which follow the morphological principles of anatomic features found on the edge of sea urchins’ plates. In the assembled state, the shell works as a form-active structure through its expressive doubly-curved geometry.

© ICD-ITKE
© ICD-ITKE

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "BUGA Wood Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart" 12 May 2019. ArchDaily.

