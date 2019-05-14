World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. France
  5. Nicolas Laisné
  6. 2018
  7. ANIS Office Building / DREAM + Nicolas Laisné

ANIS Office Building / DREAM + Nicolas Laisné

  • 01:00 - 14 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ANIS Office Building / DREAM + Nicolas Laisné
Save this picture!
ANIS Office Building / DREAM + Nicolas Laisné, © Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

© Cyrille Weiner © Cyrille Weiner © Cyrille Weiner © Cyrille Weiner + 24

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. The Nice Méridia urban technology hub is now home to Anis, an office building with terraces designed by the architects Dimitri Roussel and Nicolas Laisné. Reflecting the interest shown by companies in outdoor spaces and greenery, the structure is innovative from the point of view of the working spaces that it offers, but also the committed environmental approach.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

The offices of the future.Against the backdrop of increasingly flexible working arrangements and dynamic companies, Nicolas Laisné and Dimitri Roussel’s design was driven by three guiding principles: creating appealing working spaces, forming meeting places and offering flexible use. Handling these challenges from the point of view of Mediterranean architecture led them to suggest outdoor working spaces. The building is nestled in the heart of a green space. The terraces have gardens, but they are also connected to transform into a workstation or an informal meeting room. The transparent façades allow the light to enter, whilst the terrace overhangs provide protection from the sun, creating a climate-controlled environment.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Transparency and openness.Another significant project decision: moving all the corridors and passageways outside. They are usually located in the centre of traditional buildings, so moving them freed up entire floors. The feeling of space is amplified by the removal of the usual false ceilings, with all technical elements managed within the floor.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Save this picture!
Plan 05
Plan 05
Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

These innovations offer not only maximum freedom for occupants in their chosen layout, but the corridors and passageways also liven up the façades and are ideally suited for informal discussions outside, overlooking a garden.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Ecology, with a sustainable design strategy.Designing and creating long-lasting buildings, which remain relevant, adapt and are not restricted or defined based on an existing programme is a significant eco-friendly gesture. More specifically, with Anis Dimitri Roussel and Nicolas Laisné wanted to distance themselves from the standard corporate real estate design approach, that of the glass “curtain wall”, which is often synonymous with energy-intensive projects. A clear environmental identity. With this project, the Laisné Roussel environmental architecture sets an example, as it reflects a sustainable design strategy. The building design is optimised to respond to the weather: creating overhangs based on orientation, making use of solar energy in winter to reduce heating energy consumption, and providing protection from the sun in the summer to improve working conditions. The corridor and passageway areas are used to create a climate-controlled environment and maximise natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nicolas Laisné
Office
DREAM.Archi
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Sustainability France
Cite: "ANIS Office Building / DREAM + Nicolas Laisné" 14 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916756/anis-office-building-dream-plus-nicolas-laisne/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream