Accordion Doors And Windows: Opening Façades To The Outside

As ingenious solutions for environments that require additional space and ventilation, articulated or accordion doors and windows operate by folding their leafs one over the other and onto the sides of the opening. They moving via upper and lower rails which can be embedded into masonry and allow separation and integration rooms while adding aesthetic value to the project.



This system generates a similar effect to that of a sliding door or window, but it differs in that all its leafs remain in the same plane when they are closed, giving a clean appearance to the façade.

PLM House, designed by Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos, is a remarkable example of the application of this enclosures system. We talked with Unibox Company and with the architect about the design of this project.

On the façade of the house, mobile panels are framed by orthogonal concrete elements, presenting an interesting contrast between the exposed concrete and the wood of the panels. There are many coatings, but they maintain their aluminum structure. You can choose wooden shutters, perforated sheets, opaque panels, among others.

According to Luiz Paulo, the house had high solar exposure and a pleasant view, so a translucent coating was chosen, which filters the sun exposure but does not obstruct the views. The opening system fit well in the design by allowing opening in the entirety of the span, with easy and intuitive movement.

We opted for aluminum with 'woody' paint to relieve the load and significantly reduce the coefficients of expansion of the panels, especially because the project is located in a place of high thermal amplitude.

In this detail you can understand some of the aspects that must be considered when designing articulated doors. First, it is important to note that the axes are not at the ends of the panels, requiring extra spacing of the glass doors and windows (sliding). Therefore, it is essential to define the place of the axes for the correct execution of the panels. Another detail to take into account is whether or not to embed rails in the masonry, considering the height of the structure and, consequently, the finished floor.



With its hinges and rails, articulated panels can be more expensive than a normal solution, but they can also be very effective when it comes to joining function and aesthetics.