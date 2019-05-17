World
White House / Atelier cnS

  • 18:00 - 17 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
White House / Atelier cnS
White House / Atelier cnS, © Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

bird view. Image © Siming Wu harmony with the old buildings. Image © Siming Wu blue sky and cloud. Image © Lei Shen white house on the top of the roof. Image © Siming Wu + 43

  • Architects

    Atelier cnS

  • Location

    Dongguan, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Architect in Charge

    Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu

  • Design Team

    Haiyue Lin, Haibo Zhao, Xin Jin, Tao Tian, Minghui Xiao, Jieying Ruan, Wanfei Mei, Xin Xiao, Fengjiao Ge, Zixuan Wang

  • Area

    6000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Siming Wu, Lei Shen, Xiaojing Wang
harmony with the old buildings. Image © Siming Wu
harmony with the old buildings. Image © Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. White House Homestay Cluster Project is located in Xinji Village, Mayong Town, Dongguan, a typical rural area in the suburbs of the Pearl River Delta. In Xinji Village, we adopted a scatter-style update method to transform an old, derelict and culturally valuable old house scattered throughout the village to create an open-minded community, which is mutualistic with the local villagers.

bird view. Image © Siming Wu
bird view. Image © Siming Wu
roof platform. Image © Siming Wu
roof platform. Image © Siming Wu
analysis diagram
analysis diagram

Rural areas of China were originally a society that strictly respected land ownership, which made the concept of design sharing difficult to achieve. Therefore, in the design of the core group of the whole community, we use the adjacent four rented houses to break the wall between the houses and raise a public space - the yard of the four houses, the auxiliary space, the aisle space, the terrace Spaces and other public spaces that originally belonged to the interior of a single house are all brought together to sort out a public space system that can adapt to new usage functions, so as to solve the problem of lack of public activity space in the entire white house and homestay community activity center.

white house on the top of the roof. Image © Siming Wu
white house on the top of the roof. Image © Siming Wu
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
blue sky and cloud. Image © Lei Shen
blue sky and cloud. Image © Lei Shen

After the project was completed, the core group naturally became a public space that radiated the entire white house community. The White House team held a number of rooftop concerts here, and many rooftop barbecue parties, participants of these activities, in addition to operators and homestays.Guests, as well as the elderly and children in the village. Due to the existence of this rooftop public space, the local villagers and foreign guests have more intersections, and the exchanges between them are more harmonious. The designers originally thought of the scattered, symbiotic old village renewal and the attitude of the hotel life got a great implementation.

courtyard. Image © Siming Wu
courtyard. Image © Siming Wu
harmony with plant. Image © Siming Wu
harmony with plant. Image © Siming Wu

