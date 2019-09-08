Boundless Xixi Tea Room / AT DESIGN

+ 32

Architects AT DESIGN

Location Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects Mo Shen, Jianpu Tao

Design Team Xuewei Cao, Jianghua Wang

Light Design Lehan Zhao Ming

Area 800.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Song Ye

"Boundless Xixi Tea Room" is located in Hangzhou Xixi National Wetland Park. Xixi covers an area of 11.5 square kilometers. It is a collection of urban wetlands, agricultural wetlands and cultural wetlands. It is surrounded by curved water rings, four winding mountains, ancient temples, and front and rear sills. National Wetland Park.

Before the renovation of the tea room, there were problems such as opacity, closure and old building. Designers Shen Mo and Tao Jianpu, after communicating with the owners and understanding the tea room, they hope to break the tradition while retaining the tradition and achieving the symbiosis between culture and architecture. As the customer wants - "a place to read visitors with scenery."

On the basis of protecting the traditional column beam structure, the designer made a subtraction for the design, using large floor-to-ceiling glass to reveal the skeleton of the building itself. The large glass box at the entrance represents an invisible boundary, which not only surrounds the scenery and indoors. The space is open to each other, which enhances the lighting and permeability. Going into it, there is a sense of intertwining between the real and the virtual, quite a bit of the meaning of "all things are law, such as dream bubbles" in the Dharma.

Along the entrance stone path slowly deep into the space, at the end is a miniature natural landscape, echoing the outdoor scenery. When the sun penetrates the glass into the space, as the light and shadow swing, everything seems to have life, mottled tree shadows, quiet Buddha statues, smart and wonderful. At this moment, the time is infinitely extended, like a peace of mind.

Water Mountain Landscape. Image © Song Ye

The public reception area is inspired by a beautiful white gift box, the exterior of the wrap-around storage cabinet is a tea display space, and the interior is a tea storage space. The designer subtly divides the grid into a traditional "no" character, which further highlights the unbounded brand culture in the space.

On the other side of the vestibule, I made a landscape of mountains and rivers, put on an ancient chair, a candle lamp, and a tree branch from the surrounding trees hanging from the top. When the light is shining, the white wall shows a twist. The projection of the hustle and bustle, the beautiful scenery of Xixi continues in the interior, and it is also the embodiment of the unbounded concept.

In order to make the facade free, the white wall, the glass surface, and the traditional wooden pillars maintain a certain distance, such as a kind of spiritual dialogue, which produces a distance beauty.

Tea House . Image © Song Ye

The landscape tea space on both sides of the courtyard was reconstructed from the original storage room. The original space was opened and an external expansion was made. A chair can be placed to watch the outdoor scenery at any time.

There is a large conference space in the tea room where you can set up meetings and forums for exchanges. Tea viewing makes the meeting a pleasant thing, blurring the boundaries of the rules, and making thinking more efficient and meaningful.

The design of each tea space is tailored to different landscapes. The tea space here is surrounded by a bamboo forest. At the same time, it incorporates a little contemporary elements. The ancient and modern unbounded dialogues sit on the ground and enjoy the tea in the bamboo forest. pleasure.

Canteen in Bamboo Woods. Image © Song Ye

In the space design, try to leave the picture blank, use natural plants as an embellishment, everything comes from nature, and this space is more pure and harmonious.

The restaurant design concept is to put a "glass box" into the bamboo forest landscape, combining nature and space. It reflects the concept of symbiosis between tradition and modernity, and symbiosis between human architecture and nature.