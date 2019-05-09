We're Looking for ArchDaily Global's Next Content Editor!

We are hiring! Our Content Team is constantly working for our readers from all over the world in a platform that operates in four languages - Spanish, English, Portuguese and Chinese Mandarin. Our main goal is to ensure that all the discussions about architecture and the city reach the maximum possible global audience.

ArchDaily is a digital project in constant evolution. This is an experiment in the fields of documentation, discussion, and diffusion of the main themes of architecture and urbanism on a big scale that would not be possible twenty years ago. Today, we are happy to announce that our team keeps growing.

As we grow, we are looking for new and talented writers and editors. Are you passionate about architecture and the internet? Then this opportunity can be yours!

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Editors work to publish breaking news on AD.com that will interest the most engaged readers among our audience. The Editor assures the quick delivery of the news assigned by the Managing Editor, and, when requested, develops thought-provoking editorial pieces. The Editor must keep up-to-date with the key trends and discussion topics in the architectural community and works in close cooperation with the rest of the ADEN team, reporting to Managing Editor.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Daily edits and publishes incoming breaking news press, generating impact and engagement among our audience.

Quickly delivers news posts assigned.

When requested, develops thought-provoking editorial pieces.

Fulfills other assignments focused on publishing and improving the content of ArchDaily World such as corrections or proofreadings of editorial pieces.

Manages interns and coordinates with them tasks assigned by Managing Editor.

Works in close cooperation with the rest of the ADEN team, reporting to Managing Editor.

REQUIREMENTS

Native English

Understanding of how to look at images, materials, and subjects related to architecture

Awareness of key trends and discussion topics in the architectural community

Full-time availability

DESIRABLE

Central European time zone

To submit your application, please send us your CV and a short presentation letter to contentjobs@archdaily.com by May 24, 2019, at 11:59 PM EST. The subject of your email should be titled “ArchDaily Content ADEN Postulation”.