  Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interiors

Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interiors

Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interiors
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Water, in architecture, evokes reflection, calm, and wellbeing. The element has influenced design through its dynamic and fluid nature. With recent technological advances, architects have created some of the most strategic, innovative, and unexpected intersections of design and H2O.

Below, we have provided a roundup of indoor pools that highlight the application of water in different spaces, showing its relationship to materiality and use.

© Mariela Apollonio © Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon © Héctor Fernández Santos-Díez © Vinicius Nunes

Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos

© A2arquitectos
Fasano Las Piedras Hotel / Isay Weinfeld

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
house LKS / P8 architecten

© Luc Roymans
Jellyfish House / Wiel Arets Architects

© Jan Bitter
Sardinera House / Ramon Esteve

© Mariela Apollonio
Indoor Swimming Pool in Toro / Vier Arquitectos

© Héctor Fernández Santos-Díez
Sharifi-ha House / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

© Nextoffice
House in Guimarães / Elisabete de Oliveira Saldanha

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects

© Kent Soh
© Kent Soh
SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos

© Vinicius Nunes
Peter Zumthor's Therme Vals Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Freemen’s School Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown

© Jack Hobhouse
Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio

© Héléne Binet
"Tournesol" Swimming Pool Refurbishment / Urbane Kultur

© Jean Baptiste Dorner
Villa Ensemble / AFGH

© Valentin Jeck
UBC Aquatic Centre / MJMA + Acton Ostry Architects

© Ema Peter
Corte San Pietro Hotel / Daniela Amoroso

© PierMario Ruggeri
Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
Residencia B&B / Hogg&Lamb

© Christopher Frederick Jones
Living Screen House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

© Murray Fredericks
GAS House / OOIIO Arquitectura

© Josefotoinmo
Hotel Tierra Patagonia / Cazu Zegers Arquitectura

© Cristobal Palma
Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio

© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon
© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon
Istanbul Sapphire / Tabanlioglu Architects

© Héléne Binet
Living-Garden House In Katowice / KWK PROMES

© Jakub Certowicz
Cite: Martita Vial. "Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interiors" 14 May 2019. ArchDaily.

