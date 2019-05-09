World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Brazil
  5. Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
  6. 2009
  7. Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • 12:00 - 9 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

© Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança + 15

  • Architects

    Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • Location

    Av. Otacílio Negrão de Lima, 8000 - Bandeirantes (Pampulha), Belo Horizonte - MG, Brazil

  • Category

    Museum

  • Architects in Charge

    Gustavo Penna e Mariza Machado Coelho

  • Project Team

    Ricardo Gomes Lopes, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Resende Penna de Castro, Letícia Carneiro, Priscila Dias de Araújo

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2009

  • Photographs

    Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados, © Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. The open-air museum celebrates the friendship between Japan and the state of Minas Gerais and what this relationship was able to construct concrete and immaterial. The design is a bridge over a lake. The bridge metaphorically connects territories, times, ideas and ideals. The lake is like the sea between the nations, and also the one of the challenges, of the conquests, of the lived times. Actions and works become visible through striking dates that emerge in the water, and the submerged spaces represent the regions of the unconscious of feeling and memory.

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The route leaves from symbolic Japan planted of cherry trees for the Mines of the white Ipê trees. Celebrating Japan and Minas, there were also arranged on each side, curved walls allusive to the two flags: the red circle and triangle. It is a happy analogy that speaks of the synthesis and conciseness common to both peoples. On this wall will be printed in low relief the names of Japanese and miners who participated in the construction of this time of solidarity.

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The symmetrical bridge shape with interlacing curves evokes cohesion, continuous movement and interdependence at the same time, and generates a museological journey of multimedia resources and accessible language to tell stories of openness, greatness and friendship.

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Brazil
Cite: "Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Memorial da Imigração Japonesa / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 09 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pereira, Matheus) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916653/japanese-immigration-memorial-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream