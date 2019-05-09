Japanese Immigration Memorial / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

+ 15

Architects Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Location Av. Otacílio Negrão de Lima, 8000 - Bandeirantes (Pampulha), Belo Horizonte - MG, Brazil

Category Museum

Architects in Charge Gustavo Penna e Mariza Machado Coelho

Project Team Ricardo Gomes Lopes, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Resende Penna de Castro, Letícia Carneiro, Priscila Dias de Araújo

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2009

Photographs Jomar Bragança

Art Conception Paulo Pederneiras

Management and Planning Risia Botrel More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The open-air museum celebrates the friendship between Japan and the state of Minas Gerais and what this relationship was able to construct concrete and immaterial. The design is a bridge over a lake. The bridge metaphorically connects territories, times, ideas and ideals. The lake is like the sea between the nations, and also the one of the challenges, of the conquests, of the lived times. Actions and works become visible through striking dates that emerge in the water, and the submerged spaces represent the regions of the unconscious of feeling and memory.

The route leaves from symbolic Japan planted of cherry trees for the Mines of the white Ipê trees. Celebrating Japan and Minas, there were also arranged on each side, curved walls allusive to the two flags: the red circle and triangle. It is a happy analogy that speaks of the synthesis and conciseness common to both peoples. On this wall will be printed in low relief the names of Japanese and miners who participated in the construction of this time of solidarity.

The symmetrical bridge shape with interlacing curves evokes cohesion, continuous movement and interdependence at the same time, and generates a museological journey of multimedia resources and accessible language to tell stories of openness, greatness and friendship.