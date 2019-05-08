World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Steven Holl and Carlo Ratti Among Final Teams for Sydney's Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta

Steven Holl and Carlo Ratti Among Final Teams for Sydney's Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Steven Holl and Carlo Ratti Among Final Teams for Sydney's Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta
Save this picture!
Steven Holl and Carlo Ratti Among Final Teams for Sydney's Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta , MAAS Project. Image Courtesy of NSW Government
MAAS Project. Image Courtesy of NSW Government

Six design teams have been shortlisted in the competition for the landmark new Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta, Sydney. The Powerhouse Precinct is the largest cultural infrastructure project in Australia. The competition is focused on a 24-hour museum that will showcase Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS) collection. The project aims to transform one of Australia’s oldest cultural institutions, setting an international benchmark in cultural precinct design.

Save this picture!
MAAS Project. Image Courtesy of NSW Government
MAAS Project. Image Courtesy of NSW Government

The finalist international-Australian and Australian teams are:

The finalists were selected by a Shortlisting Panel led by Jury Chair, Naomi Milgrom AO and including competition jury members Kim Crestani, City Architect, City of Parramatta Council; David Gianotten, Managing Partner – Architect, OMA; Lisa Havilah, Chief Executive, MAAS; Wendy Lewin FRAIA, Principal, Wendy Lewin Architect; and David Riches, Head of Projects, Infrastructure NSW. No design was sought at the competition’s first stage – competitors made submissions based on an outline response to the project brief, past experience and team composition.

New South Wales Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin, said that, “Having attracted 74 expressions of interest involving a staggering 529 individual firms from 20 countries, the level of global interest we received has more than justified our excitement in moving forward with this Western Sydney project. I am particularly thrilled to see our finalist teams include Australian lead firms, collaborations between emerging and seasoned practices and between Australian and international talent who have been inspired by the opportunity this bold and exciting project offers. This major investment by the NSW Government will enrich the cultural lives of people in Western Sydney, boost the local economy, create jobs and draw visitors from Australia and world-wide.”

The six finalists will now attend a site visit in June 2019 and will have three months to develop their concept designs, which will be shown to the public in a physical exhibition and online gallery before the international jury meets. The Powerhouse museum will house Australia’s largest and most advanced planetarium with ultra-high-resolution 3D video and multi-channel immersive audio.

Each finalist team will receive an honorarium of AUD $150,000, and the winner is expected to be announced in late 2019.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Steven Holl and Carlo Ratti Among Final Teams for Sydney's Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta " 08 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916649/steven-holl-and-carlo-ratti-among-final-teams-for-sydneys-powerhouse-precinct-at-parramatta/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream