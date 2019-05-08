Marbella House / PAARQ Arquitectos

+ 25

Architects PAARQ Arquitectos

Location Maitencillo, Chile

Category Houses

Lead Architect Patricio Araya Rodriguez

Area 375.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Paula Monroy

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Miguel Angel Oliva

Engineering Pablo Romero

Landscaping PAARQ Arquitectos

Collaborators PAARQ Arquitectos

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Marbella is conceived with the purpose of encapsulating the wide view in 180 degrees towards the sea and the hill. The commission was to create an open space program with the ability to host the daily life of a large family.

Framing the view and the site in was one of the important points, we had to come up with a volume that would comply with the building regulations, so the design was essential for the approval of the project. The spaces for private use at underground level (51% of the volume is in contact with the ground) and a volume of reinforced concrete where the rooms are located, overlooking a garden and the endless pool, allow light and natural ventilation.

Ascending to the first floor, we find the main staircase (point of intersection of the volumes), the horizontality of the stone surface that reaches the main access with an important height of 3.00 gives way to living room and kitchen, separated by a chimney that differentiates both areas. The kitchen, an important part of the project, given the owner's passion for the culinary art, frames the best view towards a large terrace contemplating the landscape and the sunset in all its extension.