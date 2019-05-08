World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. PAARQ Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Marbella House / PAARQ Arquitectos

Marbella House / PAARQ Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 8 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Marbella House / PAARQ Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Marbella House / PAARQ Arquitectos, © Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

© Paula Monroy © Paula Monroy © Paula Monroy © Paula Monroy + 25

  • Client

    Miguel Angel Oliva

  • Engineering

    Pablo Romero

  • Landscaping

    PAARQ Arquitectos

  • Collaborators

    PAARQ Arquitectos
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Marbella is conceived with the purpose of encapsulating the wide view in 180 degrees towards the sea and the hill. The commission was to create an open space program with the ability to host the daily life of a large family.

Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

Framing the view and the site in was one of the important points, we had to come up with a volume that would comply with the building regulations, so the design was essential for the approval of the project. The spaces for private use at underground level (51% of the volume is in contact with the ground) and a volume of reinforced concrete where the rooms are located, overlooking a garden and the endless pool, allow light and natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

Ascending to the first floor, we find the main staircase (point of intersection of the volumes), the horizontality of the stone surface that reaches the main access with an important height of 3.00 gives way to living room and kitchen, separated by a chimney that differentiates both areas. The kitchen, an important part of the project, given the owner's passion for the culinary art, frames the best view towards a large terrace contemplating the landscape and the sunset in all its extension.

Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PAARQ Arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Marbella House / PAARQ Arquitectos" [Casa Marbella / PAARQ Arquitectos] 08 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Ott, Clara) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916648/marbella-house-paarq-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream