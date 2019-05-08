World
  3. Stefano Boeri Architetti Designs New Offset Housing in Albania

Stefano Boeri Architetti Designs New Offset Housing in Albania

Stefano Boeri Architetti Designs New Offset Housing in Albania
Stefano Boeri Architetti Designs New Offset Housing in Albania, Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti has designed a new offset multi-family housing complex in Albania. In conjunction with the opening of a new studio in Tirana, Boeri announced the start of construction on the new housing complex near the Albanian Presidential Palace. Designed as overlapped cubes, the project occupies a narrow lot on an important boulevard. The project's facade opens onto a large public space within the urban fabric of Tirana to put the housing complex in direct connection with the city.

Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

“The volume looks like a composition of superimposed cubes: it comes from the vertical assembly of a series of autonomous residential modules staggered so as each living unit has at least one loggia or a balcony. This architectural solution allows each apartment to have different views to offer a perception of the city of Tirana in its entirety. In addition, the basement opens up entirely to the city by hosting various commercial and recreational activities that contribute to strengthening the connection with the urban context ”, said Francesca Cesa Bianchi, Project Director of Stefano Boeri Architetti.

Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

The new residential project, located in Rruga Ibrahim Rugova, is the third building under construction in Tirana designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti, in addition to the Blloku Cube in Rruga Pjeter Bogdani and the Vertical Forest in Rruga Dervish Hima.

See more:

News Architecture News
