  Tibet Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Tibet Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design

  21:00 - 12 May, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tibet Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design
© Li Yao
© Li Yao

view from entrance. Image © Li Yao view from the west. Image © Li Yao the architecture from different views. Image © Li Yao close-up views. Image © Li Yao

  • Architects

    Shenzhen Huahui Design

  • Location

    Lhasa, Tibet, China

  • Category

    Museums & Exhibit

  • Principal Architect

    Cheng Xiao

  • Design Team

    Guowei Liao, Lin Zhu, Ziyi Liang, Jianyuan Liang, Mu Xu

  • Planning and Architecture Design

    Shenzhen Huahui Design

  • Area

    6800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Li Yao
view from entrance. Image © Li Yao
view from entrance. Image © Li Yao

Text description provided by the architects. Jointly funded by the Shenzhen Municipal Government and Vanke Group, the Tibet Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum is constructed by Vanke as Shenzhen’s key project in support of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

the architecture from different views. Image © Li Yao
the architecture from different views. Image © Li Yao

Being located in the newly developed Cijuelin cultural and creative park, the site of the building is on a slight slope extending from the Lhasa river valley ,facing the old city proper of Lhasa across the river to the north, and surrounded by mountains on its eastern , western and southern sides.

Location
Location
the museum, river valley and Potala Palace. Image © Li Yao
the museum, river valley and Potala Palace. Image © Li Yao

We hope the building will become Tebet’s new cultural landmark, integrating into the existing natural environment and urban texture with a friendly attitude as well.  Meanwhile, it is expected to establish a culturally symbiotic relationship with Tibet’s important historic buildings such as the Potala Palace and the Jokhang Temple, thus forming among them a dialogue across both time and space.

building in natural and urban context. Image © Li Yao
building in natural and urban context. Image © Li Yao
view from the southwest. Image © Li Yao
view from the southwest. Image © Li Yao

Lhasa is a very special city. Here, nature and humanity, history and modernity intertwine with each other, forming the specific conditions for our design as well as the core of our thinking.

building and the Potala Palace. Image © Li Yao
building and the Potala Palace. Image © Li Yao

Tibet is considered to be a holy place close to the sky, with the Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple being pilgrims’ destinations. So, our basic design concept of Heavenly Road is consistent with the most unique natural and cultural genes here.

conceptual sketch—“Heavenly Road”
conceptual sketch—“Heavenly Road”
generating the “heavenly road”
generating the "heavenly road"

The concept of "heavenly road" is embodied at three levels. Firstly, we find a walking path at physical level. Inspired by the prototype of zigzag footpath of Potala Palace, it is transformed into a spatial circulation rising from the entrance of the site to the building and spiraling up inside the museum.

bird view. Image © Li Yao
bird view. Image © Li Yao
view from the west. Image © Li Yao
view from the west. Image © Li Yao
view from the south. Image © Li Yao
view from the south. Image © Li Yao

Secondly, it means a unique experience of space. The main volume of the museum evolves from the main hall of the Jokhang Temple, forming an introverted and stable space. The touring path of the “heavenly road" put up in such a space creates a diversified spatial experience that makes people feel tall, narrow, spacious, dim, or bright in different public spaces or exhibition chambers, and indicates an reflection of a special journey of life.

volume generation
volume generation
Save this picture!
spatial experience
spatial experience
lobby & exibition chamber. Image © Li Yao
lobby & exibition chamber. Image © Li Yao

The subtle psychological and emotional changes triggered by the unique spacial experience leads to a third meaning of the heavenly road, the road of heart. 

overlook to the Potala Palace. Image © Li Yao
overlook to the Potala Palace. Image © Li Yao

After appreciating the rich intangible cultural heritage of Tibet through a hard climb, visitors will finally reach the ending point where they can overlook the Potala Palace across both time and space, establishing a dialogue as well as paying a tribute not only to Tibet’s great natural landscapes, history and culture, but also to the holy land at the bottom of everyone's heart.

dialogue with mountains beyond. Image © Li Yao
dialogue with mountains beyond. Image © Li Yao
bulding and the mountains. Image © Li Yao
bulding and the mountains. Image © Li Yao

