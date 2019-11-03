World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. China
  5. daylab studio
  6. 2018
  7. Elefoto Space / daylab studio

Elefoto Space / daylab studio

Save this project
Elefoto Space / daylab studio

© Xiaoyun © Xiaoyun © Xiaoyun © Xiaoyun + 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
China
  • Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project daylab studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    265.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018

  • Architect in Charge

    Docee Dong

  • Design Team

    Aimee Liu, Xiao Hua, A Xiang

  • Client

    ELEFOTO
Save this picture!
© Xiaoyun
© Xiaoyun

CIRCULATION
This brand new service format brings completely new design challenge. The process of taking photos in such store is much more complicated than traditional F&B or retails. Customers, visitors, makeups, photographers and other employees all squeeze and move in such small area. A good circulation that does not interfere with each other, could directly enhance everybody’s experience.

Save this picture!
© Xiaoyun
© Xiaoyun

The less obtrusive while strong functional guide information placed everywhere in the space. It is very friendly to customers who come to the store for the first time.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of daylab studio
Courtesy of daylab studio

MILD FUTURE-RETROISM
The elefoto has an IP of “astronaut”, so we proposed a new style --- mild future-retroism. Therefore, in every corner of the space, there are some retro small devices, but after the secondary reconstruction of the design, it has a sense of futuristic, some like a time machine, and some like a space capsule. 

Save this picture!
© Xiaoyun
© Xiaoyun

SURPRISE
During the whole Store Identity upgrading process, we try to propose more and more interesting details in every single store. Like the SPACE flagship store in Beijing, a few details brought extraordinary surprise of experience.

Save this picture!
© Xiaoyun
© Xiaoyun

The existing building originally contained a hollow smoke well. Because of a certain design coincidence, both the reception counter on the first floor and photo producing space on the second floor are next to this hollow well.

Save this picture!
© Xiaoyun
© Xiaoyun

We have made a nuanced table for customers’ makeup removing process. The display of the makeup removers, the place to dispose the garbage and other details were well-designed to help the customers easily maintain the whole area tidy and clean, giving the following customer a nice and fresh impression. By the way, because it is nice and also functional, many shop assistants would like to have one at home.

Save this picture!
© Xiaoyun
© Xiaoyun

PROFESSIONAL
Although it is the "web influencer " photo studio under the consumption upgrading era, the elefoto is based on its outstanding professional ability since it’s open, which is why, the daylab studio was paying more attention, in the style of design, on delivering the message of its profession and the taste, rather than piling up dazzling “popular elements” to cater to female consumers.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of daylab studio
Courtesy of daylab studio

The fans of the elefoto are the first group in the country to have good sense of aesthetics. The large amount of decorative materials in the traditional design, the eye-catching colors, and the high-quality sense of the decoration patterns cannot enhance the brand value, which is also not accepted by the Daylab team. In terms of design, we believe the principle of “introverted taste”, using low-saturation brand color and meticulous detail to impress customers, which is very popular among this group of users.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of daylab studio
Courtesy of daylab studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: F3 Yidigang shopping mall, 18 Road Jiuxianqiao, Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
daylab studio
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design China
Cite: "Elefoto Space / daylab studio" 03 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916592/elefoto-space-daylab-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xiaoyun

小象馆 / 斗西设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream