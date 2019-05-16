World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Taiwan
  5. NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB
  6. 2019
  7. Circular Amphitheatre / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

Circular Amphitheatre / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

  • 20:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Circular Amphitheatre / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB
Save this picture!
Circular Amphitheatre / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB, © Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

© Te-Fang, Wang © Te-Fang, Wang © Te-Fang, Wang © Te-Fang, Wang + 15

Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

Text description provided by the architects. In order to improve the aesthetics of the campus and surrounding communities, the TAIWAN Ministry of Education takes into account the natural environment, the local culture, the needs of the school and the overall aesthetics of the education field, highlights the regional environmental characteristics of the school, and creates a beautiful and co-educational field between the campus and the adjacent community. A "public aesthetic education field" that goes beyond the wall.A series of campus aesthetic movements called “Ministry of Education and Education” was held.

Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

Under the premise of Taichung City, An-he National Middle School invited the design team to conduct the operation of the case. In a school campus with music and performance teaching characteristics, the design team hopes to have the sensory characteristics of the sound as a design performance. Focus on redesigning the prototype of the theater type, changing from the classic end-frame stage to the circular open theater.

Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang
Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

By interlacing the interior and the circular space, the overall shape is designed with the concept of the turntable, because The sound is the existence of a human body without a dimension. The space is divided into three parts (outside and inside) by the composition of four ring parts, which have different (same) spatial experiences, so that the experiencer has different visual and auditory feelings among the three. At the same time, there is the possibility of listeners and performers. What is more interesting is that the entire theater structure itself is actually a large speaker. With a hollow circular tube as a resonance chamber, the whole device can become a large speaker. form an unique acoustic experiences.

Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang
Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

The outer material part of the space, in order to create a barrier to the visual space, the overall structure uses galvanized steel pipe wrapped around the orchid mesh. Through the space that cannot be directly penetrated by vision, but to hear the sound, create a new performance communication style. The performer can perform in the circle or practice as a musical instrument. The listener outside the circle cannot directly see the performer and feel it in a purely auditory way.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB
Courtesy of NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

Let the school not only be the place where the children learn, but also the field of community residents' activities. Often the activities of the community and the schoolchildren are misplaced. Through such a device, they can pull up their bridges and pick up the technology indifference. A little warm.

Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

The device re-given the new vocabulary of music through the environment, making nature a new movement. In addition to the auditory feast of music, we let the sound not only stay at the level of hearing, but as the music spreads, imagines, and forms in reality. Just like the surrounding terrain also dances with the voice, the whole environment is filled in the field called music.

Save this picture!
© Te-Fang, Wang
© Te-Fang, Wang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Taiwan
Cite: "Circular Amphitheatre / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB" 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916581/circular-amphitheatre-nonetoten-design-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Te-Fang, Wang

圆形剧场 / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream