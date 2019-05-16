Circular Amphitheatre / NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

+ 15

Architects NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

Location Taichung, Taiwan

Category Pavillion

Lead Architects Chihyuan Hung, Kuanyi Tai

Project Year 2019

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Junior high School

Engineering Kuan-Yi, Tai

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In order to improve the aesthetics of the campus and surrounding communities, the TAIWAN Ministry of Education takes into account the natural environment, the local culture, the needs of the school and the overall aesthetics of the education field, highlights the regional environmental characteristics of the school, and creates a beautiful and co-educational field between the campus and the adjacent community. A "public aesthetic education field" that goes beyond the wall.A series of campus aesthetic movements called “Ministry of Education and Education” was held.

Under the premise of Taichung City, An-he National Middle School invited the design team to conduct the operation of the case. In a school campus with music and performance teaching characteristics, the design team hopes to have the sensory characteristics of the sound as a design performance. Focus on redesigning the prototype of the theater type, changing from the classic end-frame stage to the circular open theater.

By interlacing the interior and the circular space, the overall shape is designed with the concept of the turntable, because The sound is the existence of a human body without a dimension. The space is divided into three parts (outside and inside) by the composition of four ring parts, which have different (same) spatial experiences, so that the experiencer has different visual and auditory feelings among the three. At the same time, there is the possibility of listeners and performers. What is more interesting is that the entire theater structure itself is actually a large speaker. With a hollow circular tube as a resonance chamber, the whole device can become a large speaker. form an unique acoustic experiences.

The outer material part of the space, in order to create a barrier to the visual space, the overall structure uses galvanized steel pipe wrapped around the orchid mesh. Through the space that cannot be directly penetrated by vision, but to hear the sound, create a new performance communication style. The performer can perform in the circle or practice as a musical instrument. The listener outside the circle cannot directly see the performer and feel it in a purely auditory way.

Save this picture! Courtesy of NONETOTEN DESIGN LAB

Let the school not only be the place where the children learn, but also the field of community residents' activities. Often the activities of the community and the schoolchildren are misplaced. Through such a device, they can pull up their bridges and pick up the technology indifference. A little warm.

The device re-given the new vocabulary of music through the environment, making nature a new movement. In addition to the auditory feast of music, we let the sound not only stay at the level of hearing, but as the music spreads, imagines, and forms in reality. Just like the surrounding terrain also dances with the voice, the whole environment is filled in the field called music.