Lumicene Designs Minimalist Prefab with Curved Glass to Connect with Nature

French manufacturer Lumicene has unveiled a new minimalist prefab dwelling unit made to connect with nature. Called LumiPod, the curved structure is designed around a 5m diameter window that can slide along rails and open to the outdoors. Made to celebrate connections to nature, the 180 square foot prefab unit includes a bedroom, toilet and shower area. LumiPods are designed to be delivered anywhere in the world.

Lumipod is built around the Lumicene window. The concept uses curved glass in aluminium frames sliding between two rails, allowing the interior space to be occasionally transformed into an outdoor space. LUMIPOD is designed and manufactured in Lyon, FRANCE. The unit is built from two modules resting on four screw piles to minimize the impact on the installation site. The whole unit can be assembled within two days.

LUMICENE’s team is currently exploring new technologies in appliance and bathroom fixtures in order to offer a totally off-the-grid version of the LumiPod in the course of 2020. Currently, LumiPod is wrapped in a burned wood exterior cladding, following the Shou-sugi-ban japanese tradition. The team first explored LumiPod in le Chablais, a small area in the north of the French Alps.

The first LumiPod units are currently being manufactured, and the company says that they can be delivered in less than six months time.