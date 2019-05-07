World
  Lumicene Designs Minimalist Prefab with Curved Glass to Connect with Nature

Lumicene Designs Minimalist Prefab with Curved Glass to Connect with Nature

Lumicene Designs Minimalist Prefab with Curved Glass to Connect with Nature
LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene
LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene

French manufacturer Lumicene has unveiled a new minimalist prefab dwelling unit made to connect with nature. Called LumiPod, the curved structure is designed around a 5m diameter window that can slide along rails and open to the outdoors. Made to celebrate connections to nature, the 180 square foot prefab unit includes a bedroom, toilet and shower area. LumiPods are designed to be delivered anywhere in the world.

LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene

LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene
LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene

Lumipod is built around the Lumicene window. The concept uses curved glass in aluminium frames sliding between two rails, allowing the interior space to be occasionally transformed into an outdoor space. LUMIPOD is designed and manufactured in Lyon, FRANCE. The unit is built from two modules resting on four screw piles to minimize the impact on the installation site. The whole unit can be assembled within two days.

LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene
LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene
LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene
LumiPod. Image Courtesy of Lumicene

LUMICENE’s team is currently exploring new technologies in appliance and bathroom fixtures in order to offer a totally off-the-grid version of the LumiPod in the course of 2020. Currently, LumiPod is wrapped in a burned wood exterior cladding, following the Shou-sugi-ban japanese tradition. The team first explored LumiPod in le Chablais, a small area in the north of the French Alps.

The first LumiPod units are currently being manufactured, and the company says that they can be delivered in less than six months time.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Lumicene Designs Minimalist Prefab with Curved Glass to Connect with Nature" 07 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916549/lumicene-designs-minimalist-prefab-with-curved-glass-to-connect-with-nature/> ISSN 0719-8884

