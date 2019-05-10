Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare

+ 17

Architects Domo Habitare

Location Los Lagos, Chile

Category Houses

Lead Architects Alberto Piffardi, Maddalena Piffardi, Leandro Aravena.

Area 1334.72 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Benjamin Camus

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. FUNDAMENT

According size place of Project we use wich to create a visual travel to the lake traw facade 20 meters of road. The project is located in the longitudinality of the lake, the program is developed on that footbridge of 20 meters in the width of the site. Public rooms are highter tan others catching the landscape.

PHYSIOGNOMY

The materiality that is used does not requiere mantenaince, the zinc alum is contrasted to the Wood, the client inverst in a “desing object”.

STRUCTURAL CONGRUENCE

Determines its sismic resistance only Steel – Wood – Panel SIP conform materiality resistent, everything in essence and austere, the superfluous does not exist.