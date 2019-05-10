Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare

-
Architects
-
LocationLos Lagos, Chile
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsAlberto Piffardi, Maddalena Piffardi, Leandro Aravena.
-
Area1334.72 ft2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. FUNDAMENT
According size place of Project we use wich to create a visual travel to the lake traw facade 20 meters of road. The project is located in the longitudinality of the lake, the program is developed on that footbridge of 20 meters in the width of the site. Public rooms are highter tan others catching the landscape.
PHYSIOGNOMY
The materiality that is used does not requiere mantenaince, the zinc alum is contrasted to the Wood, the client inverst in a “desing object”.
STRUCTURAL CONGRUENCE
Determines its sismic resistance only Steel – Wood – Panel SIP conform materiality resistent, everything in essence and austere, the superfluous does not exist.