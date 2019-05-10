World
  Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare

Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare

  03:00 - 10 May, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare
Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare, © Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

  • Architects

    Domo Habitare

  • Location

    Los Lagos, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Alberto Piffardi, Maddalena Piffardi, Leandro Aravena.

  • Area

    1334.72 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

Text description provided by the architects. FUNDAMENT
According size place of Project we use wich to create a visual travel to the lake traw facade 20 meters  of road. The project is located in the longitudinality of the lake, the program is developed on that footbridge of 20 meters in the width of the site. Public rooms are highter tan others catching the landscape.

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

PHYSIOGNOMY
The materiality that is used does not requiere mantenaince, the zinc alum is contrasted to the Wood, the client inverst in a “desing object”.

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

STRUCTURAL CONGRUENCE
Determines its sismic resistance only Steel – Wood – Panel SIP conform materiality resistent, everything in essence and austere, the superfluous does not exist.

© Benjamin Camus
© Benjamin Camus

About this office
Domo Habitare
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

