World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Estudio Atemporal
  6. 2017
  7. Milton House / Estudio Atemporal

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Milton House / Estudio Atemporal

  • 14:00 - 10 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Milton House / Estudio Atemporal
Save this picture!
Milton House / Estudio Atemporal, © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio + 31

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project consisted on the final phase of the rehabilitation of a mid-century house that had been previously intervened in two initial stages between 2014 and 2016 in which the second and third floors were transformed into a temporary apartment and a terrace respectively.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Each of the three stages of the project intended to make a reinterpretation of the proportions, atmospheres and motifs of the epoch in which the house was built; combining original elements with the new palette that coexists with the preexistence and generates new experiences within the house. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

The third phase concluded the­­­­­­­ process of development; it integrated the house into a whole element by completing the program so that it could respond to the desires and needs of the clients. In order to achieve this goal, public and service spaces located temporarily on the second floor, were relocated to the first floor, leaving upstairs only the private and served spaces of the program.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Finally, the three levels were articulated by the presence of the stairs, where a central concrete monolith was designed and raised, becoming a sculpture in the heart of the house that gives meaning to its surrounding spaces.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Designed for a young couple with a taste for design, art, and decoration, the project parted from various references in which the mood of the space, its sequences and atmospheres were defined. Elements such as frameworks and furniture were reinterpreted in order to achieve coherence with the existing and rehabilitated surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

A sober yet functional material palette composed by wood from oak and ash trees, steel window frames, raw carpentry furniture, brass detailing, and granite and quartz surfaces, was chosen in order to recreate the desired setting in which textures are enhanced by the natural light that dissolves in the curvature between ceiling and walls.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio Atemporal
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Restoration Renovation Mexico
Cite: "Milton House / Estudio Atemporal" [Casa Milton / Estudio Atemporal] 10 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916542/milton-house-estudio-atemporal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream