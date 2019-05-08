World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Urben Seyboth Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Tüfengraben Villa / Urben Seyboth Architekten

Tüfengraben Villa / Urben Seyboth Architekten

  • 03:00 - 8 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tüfengraben Villa / Urben Seyboth Architekten
Save this picture!
Tüfengraben Villa / Urben Seyboth Architekten, © Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie

© Kuster Frey Photographie © Kuster Frey Photographie © Kuster Frey Photographie © Kuster Frey Photographie + 14

  • Construction management

    Peter Parisi

  • Civil engineer

    Späni Bauingenieure AG

  • Building physics & acoustics

    GS Bauphysik & Akustik GmbH

  • Building technology

    Wirkungsgrad Ingenieure AG

  • Electrical engineer

    Grögli.ch Elektroplanungen

  • Landscape architect

    Enea GmbH
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie

Text description provided by the architects. The Villa “Zum tüfen Graben” lies in a cove at the lake Zurich. The whole ensemble consisting of the villa, a barn and a classical garden with two garden pavilions is protected by the preservation order. The villa is divided into two apartments; one of the apartments is let. The clients asked Urben Seyboth Architects for a study for additional accommodation units. The study revealed that the depth of engagement of the historic and protected structure of the villa would be massive and the costs, in consideration of the statutory requirements by the preservation order, disproportional. Urben Seyboth Architects advised the client to build a new construction on the empty space located eastward of the villa.

Save this picture!
© Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie
Save this picture!
Upper floor
Upper floor
Save this picture!
© Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie

The client supported the concept benevolently and assigned Urben Seyboth Architects to create a building complex study. Immediately next to the eastern access of the villa, the terrain is heavily inclined towards the lake. Directly next to the villa, a supporting wall with two garden pavilions forms a prominent base which emphasises the neo-classical villa garden from the naturally grown, inclining terrain. This prominent base becomes the leading design element: The eastward continuance of that existing base forms a spacious extension of the mansion's park. The realization of the design however, is subject to major planning latitude as it does not comply with the legal bank protection authorities of the Canton of Zurich and the council building regulations. In collaboration with the communal and cantonal authorities, a master plan was developed and along with it, the basic concept including the original ideas could be further developed.

Save this picture!
© Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie
Save this picture!
© Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie

In a free arrangement three pavilion-like buildings are placed on that existing base, keeping a respectful distance to the villa. With their dimensions and facades they form a deliberate contrast to the strong classical facades of the villa and garden. The space between the new buildings and the villa becomes a natural part of the park-like area encasing the villa. Since the building area lies within the zone of the Roman settlement “Centum Prata”, archaeological finds were anticipated and as a matter of fact, precious artefacts as stoves and art from the Roman cult of Mithras were found. The excavations and the securing of the artefacts by the archaeology commission of the Canton of St. Gallen, delayed the construction time considerably, however, made a contribution to the further exploration of this populated area, dating back at least 5000 years.

Save this picture!
© Kuster Frey Photographie
© Kuster Frey Photographie

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Urben Seyboth Architekten
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Tüfengraben Villa / Urben Seyboth Architekten" 08 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916541/tufengraben-villa-urben-seyboth-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream