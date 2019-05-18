World
207 West 79th Street Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects

  • 02:00 - 18 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
207 West 79th Street Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects
© Jimi Billingsley
© Jimi Billingsley

© Donna Dotan © Field Condition

© Field Condition
© Field Condition

Text description provided by the architects. Recalling the pre-war apartment buildings typical of the Upper West Side, this new condominium features decorative terra cotta panels, punched openings, limestone masonry, and brick cladding. But there’s an underlying contemporary sensibility to the design. Its ornament is restrained, with subtle changes in scale and soldier course separating each floor. Its operable six-panel windows have an almost industrial feeling. And its front facade projects out from the building’s main volume, so the over-sized windows can wrap the corners to bring even more light into the building’s 19 apartments.

© Donna Dotan
Plans / Elevation
© Donna Dotan

207 West 79th offers a variety of units: two two-story townhouse featuring private terraces; six-bedroom full-floor residences; half-floor, two- to four-bedroom apartments; and a light-filled rooftop penthouse that features a wrap-around terrace and outdoor kitchen. The balance of contemporary and traditional sensibilities established by the building’s exterior is reinforced by the interior design, with every apartment offering large, open spaces finished with custom oak cabinetry, marble and porcelain tile work, and elaborately patterned parquet flooring finishes.

© Jimi Billingsley

