  7. Lumen Museum of Mountain Photography / Gerhard Mahlknecht

Lumen Museum of Mountain Photography / Gerhard Mahlknecht

  • 02:00 - 8 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Lumen Museum of Mountain Photography / Gerhard Mahlknecht
Lumen Museum of Mountain Photography / Gerhard Mahlknecht, © Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

    GiòForma, Beat Gugger, Martin Kofler, Richard Piock and Manfred Schweigkofler Manfred
© Marco Zanta
Text description provided by the architects. Man’s fascination with mountains has been unbroken as long as anyone can remember. LUMEN gives this fascination a photographic home: located at the summit of the region Kronplatz (in South Tyrol), 1,800 square meters are dedicated to mountain photography. Spanning four floors LUMEN offers the possibility to experience the history of mountain photography from its beginnings until the present as well as displaying the art of mountain- photographers from all over the world.

© Marco Zanta
Section
Section
© Marco Zanta
A scientific approach and entertainment are not contradictions — LUMEN shows historic pictures and digital innovations, exciting temporary and special exhibitions as well as spectacular productions. The curated program stands out due to its interdisciplinary character: alpinism, tourism, politics, spirituality, and history — the subject mountains is examined from different perspectives.

© Marco Zanta
The Shutter‘ is a particularly impressive eye-catcher – it is a huge shutter which can be opened and closed and therefore can be used as a projector screen. Meanwhile, the restaurant ‚AlpiNN‘ combines culinary delights with a stunning view. An event venue that holds up to 200 people offers space for seminars, meetings, and events. Even the location itself is special: in the heart of the Dolomites — the „most beautiful natural architecture in the world“ (Le Corbusier) – the building of the former mountain station of the ‚Kronplatz‘- funicular shines resplendent in its modern look at 2.265 m.

© Marco Zanta
Gerhard Mahlknecht
