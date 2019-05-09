The Extraction Infrastructure Web / J. Meejin Yoon's Response to Curatorial Statement at Shenzhen Biennale (UABB) 2019

Save this picture! The Extraction Infrastructure Web. Image © J. Meejin Yoon, Alexander Kobald, Borislav Angelov, Valeria Rivera

Urban development has intensified the development of a national landscape of energy production – a territory that could be called the ‘extraction infrastructure web’. This landscape exists out of sight; obfuscated by a complex distribution of corporate, government and environmental databases. The city benefits from the energy network, while averting its gaze from the social and environmental consequences of the flow of energy from the territories of extraction to the metropolis.

Energy has a contentious history in the American context. Its trajectory begins with the logging of the east coast forests, continuing to the mining of coal, the drilling for oil, the splitting of the atom, and the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas wells. Infrastructure has catalyzed this trajectory—new energy infrastructures are increasingly ‘one-way’ autonomous systems. This shift has devastated the communities that were historically sustained by reciprocal infrastructures, such as canals and railways, of the early energy eras. Autonomous systems coupled with automation have hindered the flow of resources from the city back into the communities that have paid the environmental price for energy. While these new efficient systems lower the cost of energy in the city, they also increase demand, intensifying the development of the extraction network and its effect across America.

Increasing economic inequality, growing environmental contamination and shrinking populations demonstrate the inversely proportional effects of the energy economy on urban and rural territories in the United States. The city is a form of technology and its advance has changed the relationship between the metropolis and region. An extended landscape of extraction, connected with arterial pipelines across the nation, fuel urban centers along the coasts. While the American perception of energy is abstract, this representation extends the sight of the city beyond the limit of its urban boundary to see the full extents of its territory and influence.

The visualization of the interlinked extraction infrastructure network brings an awareness of the extents and expanse of energy enterprises with its effects on the city and region. As cities become more aware of their energy footprints, the web of infrastructure that enables them, and their extended environmental impacts, how will they seek sustainable solutions that benefit both urban and non-urban territories alike?

