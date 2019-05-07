Amey Kandalgaonkar Reimagines Traditional Chinese Pagodas for a Modernist Era

Amey Kandalgaonkar has unveiled a project which reimagines the traditional Chinese pagoda in a modernist style. The Shanghai-based designer created the fictional reinterpretation as a homage to a building form largely untouched by Modernism, featuring raw brut concrete, minimal ornamentation, and bold geometric moves.

Structural concrete columns replace traditional wooden structures, while the iconic pagoda roofs are reimagined as flared concrete slabs. Greenery adorns the structure to create a striking contrast between the imposing rigidity of the brutalist structure and the fragility of the natural world.