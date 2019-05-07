World
  3. Amey Kandalgaonkar Reimagines Traditional Chinese Pagodas for a Modernist Era

Amey Kandalgaonkar Reimagines Traditional Chinese Pagodas for a Modernist Era

Amey Kandalgaonkar Reimagines Traditional Chinese Pagodas for a Modernist Era
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Amey Kandalgaonkar has unveiled a project which reimagines the traditional Chinese pagoda in a modernist style. The Shanghai-based designer created the fictional reinterpretation as a homage to a building form largely untouched by Modernism, featuring raw brut concrete, minimal ornamentation, and bold geometric moves.

© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Structural concrete columns replace traditional wooden structures, while the iconic pagoda roofs are reimagined as flared concrete slabs. Greenery adorns the structure to create a striking contrast between the imposing rigidity of the brutalist structure and the fragility of the natural world.

© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

While the entire world was swept by the Modernist movement, China was largely untouched by Modernism. So when I visited various ancient Chinese monuments, I couldn't help wonder how a modernist mind would interpret traditional Chinese architecture. This time I decided to spend some time on that idea.
-Amey Kandalgaonkar

© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

